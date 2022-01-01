Go
Jack's Sports Grill

All of our To Go menu items are listed here. Please note that some Jack's menu items are not available as take out.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1149 Zion Park Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.8 (39 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ PULLED PORK$13.99
JR. CHEESEBURGER$9.99
CHICKEN TERIYAKI BOWL$12.99
CHICKEN STRIP BASKET$10.99
BBQ J COMBO$18.99
CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER$14.99
FRIED MOZZARELLA$9.99
JACK'S BUFFALO WINGS
CHICKEN FINGERS$8.99
BBQ BEEF BRISKET$14.99
Location

1149 Zion Park Blvd.

Springdale UT

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
