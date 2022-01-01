Jake's Brookside - 410 S 400 E
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
410 S 400 E, Springville UT 84663
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Señoritas 3rd Floor Cantina - Springville
No Reviews
533 South 1750 West, Suite D4 Springville, UT 84663
View restaurant
Dirty Dough - Spanish Fork
No Reviews
1289 North Canyon Creek Parkway Spanish Fork, UT 84660
View restaurant