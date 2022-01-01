Go
Jamesport Vineyards/Little Oak Wood Fired Kitchen

Come in and enjoy all the offerings from our one-of-a-kind wood fired pizza kitchen as well as one of our many estate grown wines!

1216 Main Rd • $$

Avg 3.5 (184 reviews)

Popular Items

Fun Guy Pizza$24.00
13” wood-fired pizza with roasted garlic sauce, topped with mushrooms, spinach, roasted shallots, pecorino cheese and a truffle oil drizzle.
Margherita Pizza$20.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Reservations
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1216 Main Rd

Jamesport NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
