Pookaberry Cafe 140 Pike Street
No reviews yet
140 Pike Street
Mattituck, NY 11952
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
EAT
FILIPINO Favorites
- LECHON Kawali$18.00
Chef Pooka's amigo Karlos the Koala told Pooka a joke that was so funny Chef Pooka started snorting louder than a Lechon or Pig! Pooka's LECHON Kawali is crispy pork belly that will leave yours tickled pink as you will be when you come in & ask your server to tell you Chef Pooka's compadre Karlos's Koala joke! snort snot! giggle giggle! hey hey! Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- CHICKEN Adobo$23.00
Hey Ho! Ah-Doe-Bo! bellow Bucks n Does! With one whiff of Chef Pooka's CHICKEN Adobo all go bugeyed let alone a bite...if you want to taste what real Filipino CHICKEN Adobo is all about...if you want to let loose your inner Ah-Doe-Bo you are in the right place! Crack open your piehole & stick some of Chef Pooka's delish shredded goodness in your face...one taste & wild chickens can't tear you away from cleaning your plate! Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- BBQ PORK Skewers$18.00
way back before elephants can remember scintillating steel spears of rain blazed straight down the grey slate sky-where the sun went no hue man alive could say including Chef Pooka who lay sleepless beneath the corrugated iron roof of his Jeepney dreams of superstar chefdom someday skewered sure as dawn betrays darkness of this primordial monsoon were Chef Pooka's BBQ Pork Skewers born...sound the horn yipiee! nevermore still! racing fast as the engine of a Jeepney Chef Pooka's heart beamed BBQ bathed rays none purer than LOVE's Lust skewered! horary! hip hip! ere our collective mortal coil we trip Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- SIZZLING Sisig$15.00
friends! family! fandango dancers! let us lend you our pig ears and bellies sent whizzing sizzling to your table with an egg on top! oh say you can see why Chef Pookie calls it Sisig! tay-sting is bee-leaving! Eat Drink be Pooka-Sisig!
- PANCIT noodles$19.00
Chef Pooka is Kah-rayzee about PANCIT & for good reason-this tastee noodle dish- first introduced to the Philippines by the Chinese was quickly absorbed into the culture influenced by the strong Spanish presence comingled with indigenous culinary techniques leaves tastebuds saluting veggies sautéing cooked in a broth or braised noodles comingling with a succulent choice of inclusions as varied as the number of islands in the Philippines you too will be Kah-rayzee about this fun yummy dish made with LOVE for sharing! Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- UGLY Ricebowl$13.00
Rice... is a bowl of Life...murmers Luz Azul one of Chef Pooka's Gurus..so it follows-when LIFE gets UGLY Chef Pooka's UGLY Rice Bowl is cosmically engineered to keep you sitting PRETTY happy satisfied sunny side up as the egg atop a generous mountainous mound of yellow rice surrounded by your choice of toppings including Chicken Adobo...Beef Tapas...Pork Tocino gives you the gettup to go EAT Life before it EATS you! Ah! how Sweet soul soothing is the taste of serendipity! Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- KABAYAN Panini$11.00
slathered in an occult piquant Kabayan Pinoy sauce Chef Pooka's KABAYAN Panini is a treat to behold let alone have the pleasure of gorging on when the many tentacled kraken of esurience grab hold of your tummy till it squeals to be filled! heed the call stout yeoman! hearken merry milk maiden! as time waits for no one nor do the tasty fillings lying odalisque within yon grilled toasted bread bedclothes-ah! what delight to bite in! a dream? perchance albeit a waking one...while nothing is new under the sun one wonders some treats need not be...on the contrary this melody of flavors- deliciously familiar as breathing erstwhile fillings lay steaming sure Amaranth bleeds magenta blossoms on a summer evening no small wonder some call it Love lies bleeding-one more reason to gnaw a KABAYAN Panini down to the rind drowning concupiscence in festoons of fitful gormandizing trilling Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- BEEF Kaldereta$26.00Out of stock
during their infamous 333-year occupation of the Philippines the Spaniards bequeathed this iteration of beef stew originally hailing from Iberian Peninsula to the Philippines where it has been simmering ever since absorbing all of the local Pinoy flavor in the process - rarely has neocolonial cuisine been more beefy nor more sociologically appetizing...yummy as we all are the lump sum of our constituents are the ingredients of what makes a Filipino a diverse medley of local & invasive species makes this dish no less tasty quite the contrary while the past is in part bitter-how sweet time heals all wounds as good food sooths hungry souls Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- Mushroom Chicharron$15.00
Oy! How the filamentous sea of mycelium doeth swell underfoot whencefrom Chef Pooka plucked yon fruiting bodies of Oyster mushrooms dredged in beerbatterdom ere dunked in burbling oil till golden brown-woe betide those who would trip of their quivering mortal coil to rejoin the filamentous sea of mycelium below prior to biting into the crisp delicitude of Chef Pooka's Mushroom Chicharron!
- ADOBO Peanuts$5.00
After the briefest breath of time ere the sails of balangay brought settlers of Malay stock to the Philippines from Borneo Adobong Mani! Adobong Mani! comes the call from the barangay! out run residents to procure bags of these delicious garlic roasted peanuts who like you can not have one or two...who would want to when you can have container-one taste & plan on snacking on these blissful beads of yumminess for the remainder of time fleeting want not procure what you never knew till now what you're needing Adobong Mani! Adobong Mani! cries Chef Pooka former Kabayan garlic peanut vendor! Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- COCONUT SALMON$22.00Out of stock
an Olde Visayan Legend tells of Zambal hunters who happened upon a magic shocking pink salmon named Guma Taga who in exchange for sparing it's life granted them two complimentary tickets to an all you can eat buffet of battered bass- a fish mythic Zambal who longed to sup on it's flesh-alas! owing to the stiff wind what the hunters thought they heard Guma Taga say was a "shattered glass" a delightful buffet for a masochist...torture for the rest-selah before the Salmon correct this - it found itself filleted poached in coconut immortalized evermore in story a saucy fish tale delicious as the dish it spawned...while you savor the subtle nuances wait till you hear the one about what happened when the Tagalog maginoo & the Visayan kadatuan stumbled across Los Pintados the tattooed giant prawn shattered glass
- STREET SKEWERS$25.00
no stranger to the streets...child of the city...nursed on her magnificent glowing...owing to fate conned by circumstance does Chef Pooka refugee of Quezon city skewer pork blood intestines chicken feet pig ears & for the vegans veggie intestines presumably wrenched from a now disemboweled aubergine STREET SKEWERS are time tested tastebud therapy sure to cure gourmands from moribund doldrums of foodie mediocrity wielding skewer scimitars oscillate wildly whilst grabbing hold of fleeting life by the intestines--scream Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- PINOY PLATTER$18.00
Chef Pooka whose youth was spent hawking local foodstuffs on the backstreets of Quezon City including one seasoned with five-spice powder introduced by Hokkien migrants who called it heh gerng or: ngó͘-hiang...ngó͘-hiong ...gó͘-hiong... this unique Hokkien and Teochew minced meat fish prawn veggies rolled inside a tofu skin and deep-fried in the Philippines came to be known as Kikiam...when you order Chef Pooka's PINOY PLATTER you get two of these plus...to keep the Kikiam from pining-a pair of Kwek Kwek aka Quale eggies plus...a brace of fishballs along with a couple of squidballs-an octet of Filipino street treats to drive your hunger in a jeepney out of town faster than Chef Pooka used to yell: "Kwek Kwek! Kwek Kwek!" pushing his little wooden cart down the steamy backstreets of Quezon City-Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- CHICKEN Inasal$15.00
Pooka's favorite! a juicy chicken quarter- thigh & leg seasoned with lemongrass cooked at a low-temperature for a good ole long-time aka Sous vide- français for "under vacuum" before getting grilled to perfection till the meat tumbles from the bone whilst your tastee buds quavering: "Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- CHOP SUEY$21.00
Huey cousin to Chef Pooka's Sister's husband Coolie's cousin Louie was so smitten by Chef Pooka's CHOP SUEY he named his Aunt Gertie's brother's nephew's son in law Wilmer's cat "Chompers" in honor of the dish-when asked why Louie -mouth crammed full of CHOP SUEY posited he didn't need a reason before embarking on a diatribe about how much better the world would be if we stopped rationalizing leading those present to find it pleasing surmising abiding cocooned in the maelstrom of chaos comprising the soul of Louie caterpillar pupa cozy lay a revelation wherein meaning issues through a bleeding lack of reason aka CHOP SUEY a dish so delish one whiff bequeaths all foodies bon appetite Eat Drink be Pookaberry
- SINIGANG ROTISSERIE$15.00Out of stock
Eaten by Tagalog maginoo Kapampangan ginu & the Visayan tumao Chef Pooka's SINIGANG ROTISSERIE is a dish fit for royalty destined to leave you beating a gilded bee-line to savor the savory sour flavor of Chef Pooka's krispee poulet dripping epithets namely: Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
STARTERS & SIDES
- SIDES
as an aside: to the audience the plimsoled thespian smashing the fourth wall to smithereens ordered so many accompaniments he was so stuffed to the gills he fell into a stuporous snooze wherein the great magus of the stage remained for act two wholly forsaking his scenery eating monologue-let this be a lesson to you sayeth the stage manager from the wings: "nibble if you will were it your wont providing your gorging interlude doeth not intrude on aforesaid forthcoming entree" entre nous what faith Chef Pooka has in raging insatiable appetites no number of sides will cause you to sleep through your entree let alone your just desserts-roused from slumber with a smirk by this the slippered showman awoke beside an side of fries bellowing to an audience quasi comatose: Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- Bang Bang Shrimp$15.00
while being diminutive in stature ever since Chef Pooka was little is oft cited to what led to big things little probed are the boundless depths of flavor...the beguiling bang behemoth leviathan appetites receive from Chef Pooka's Bang Bang Shrimp small wonder? cosmic blunder? stroke of fate? sure as sunshine eating some puts the shimmy in your shake once you wrap your lips round golden crisp goodness be it hoodoo voodo or fate or down home tasty goodness making you say "aint life great!" definite maybe... till then Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- KRISPY Brussels$12.00
lambasting all who failed to battle against the troops of the Berthouts Chef Pooka who'd Scubaed to the bottom of Canal Bruxelles-Charleroi spoke at considerable length to the Manneken Pis who could not stop waxing rhapsodic about how Chef Pooka's KRISPY Brussels were the: "cat's meow...more magnificent than the Parc du Cinquantenaire more delightful than all the misery King Leopold caused cue applause...why? cause when we put our hands together we are one with or without bacon Chef Pooka's KRISPY Brussels are tenfold double the fun when you share them Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- Kosmic Calamari$15.00
when it comes to crushing your craving for Calamari dive into Pookaberry Cafe's Kosmic Calamari's scrumptious crunchy crisp juicy tender bliss comes with chipotle mayo try one so you too can sing: "heeeeyo! hey yay yay ya oh! Pooka's Kosmic Calamari makes me wax rhapsodes clutched in the beak of the great undersea beast tummy tickled by the velveteen touch of batter dipped golden fried tentacles Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- DISCO Fries$12.00
what but a wonderland of boogie leaves slender crisp fries in a pile up dripping with melted cheese! or adobo gravy or both!? have mercy! truth be told sure as in the wee hours after Saturday night turns to Sunday morning or anytime Pooka's Death Before Disco Fries leaves you feelin light feelin light feelin like you died & came back as a yummy pile of Pooka's finest Death Before Disco Fries come try-Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- TEMPURA$15.00
enclothed in a light batter deep fried to sublime golden crispness served with savory tangy sauce complex as the vagaries entwining everything we say makes life worth living Pooka's Tastebud Tantalizing Tempura comes crunching into juicy succulence rollicking wave crests of crispy deliciousness conceived in bliss created to be adored on delightful sublime bite at a time as melody is slave to rhythm Chef Pooka's Tempura delivers delectability time after time!
- FAMOUS FRIES$12.00
tongue tied... lost in a forest of soggy fries unable to rise above the flaccid stand of mundane spuds employing fortitude supra human Chef Pooka climbed to an charred embankment thanking his lucky potatoes for allowing him to beget crispy outside creamy within frites light as the sun just as golden showed by no one save who in the depths of blinding darkness is glowing Chef Pooka's FAMOUS FRIES are fittingly titled sure as the night has a billion eyes Eat Drink Be Pookaberry
- ONION Rings$9.00
Beginning at the end sent Chef Pooka running concentric golden fried light fluffy concentric onion rings round absurdum frightening all who fell into the maelstrom subsumed by irresistible suction round after round Chef Pooka's ONION Rings make for some scintillating supernal munchin ad infinitum selah yayhay! Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- Dumplings$8.00
Filled with dreams a mere pillow weeping beams willow thin was Chef Pooka ere he was a wee one before even being weaned our would be troubadour of Filipino cuisine slept wrapped in gyoza dough... no small wonder Chef Pooka's Deeliteful Dumplings are yummy bundles of bliss! try them fried of steamed veggie or meat either way precious few are the foodies who fail to hitch a ride on this flavor ferry- lo behold! truth be told munching on Chef Pooka's delectable throw pillows of bliss never gets old-Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- SPRING Rolls$14.00
in a deep Tyrian purple funk after an eternal ephemeral intro Chef Pooka was wrapped by a warbling lyric of the singer waxing: "April is a cruel time...Even though the sun may shine...and world looks in the shade as it slowly comes away..." sarcophagized in a paper crepe pastry skin of the lumpia Chef Pooka woke cocooned in a half swoon mused of a day when crisp golden fried meat & veggie rolls welcomed spring since then to this day April has not been grey-funny say some basking in the blinding rays of culinary fame Chef Pooka should hear quavering the singer's trill Tyrian purple plea: "still falls the April rain...and the valley's filled with pain..." Away with Melancholy! sink your teeth into Chef Pooka's golden crisp lumpia bliss...Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- Mozzarella Potato Balls$12.00
inconsolable the cheese curds cried...spuds sputtered lightening flashed thunder cracked an egg lying on it's side odalisque "so much for the pencil sketch!" grumbled Chef Pooka crumbing it up in a fit smashed the potato "what a mess!" wailed the cheese curds "cool it!" yelled Chef Pooka tossing them in a pot of hot water leaping from the bath into the mash golden fried reveling in their glow the amorphous many-eyed sunny side up in the sky spied a dish conceived in a frenzied fit of creation so delicious Chef Pooka skipped the sketch preferring to immortalize the gilded orbs evermore destined to come to be called Mozzarella Potato Balls as a painting!
- TUMERIC Rice$5.00
if not for a side of yellow rice & a little help from Ollie Octopus Pookaberry Cafe would never have had a chance to turn to dust...what must can only be described is told rooted in truth...a lyric sung sweet as the soul longs to fly free if not for a side of yellow rice...Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- Pomme FRITES$12.00
Wee art what we eat...well not so very wee quite large indeed rising from a sea of sauce choices thick golden fried steak fries rise in a storm tossed sea of cravings Chef Pooka's Pomme FRITES satisfy fulfill exceed expectations dip into crisp creamy crunchy deliciousness kvell be kissed revel in a storm swell quelling symphonic food etude be it indigo azure or saffron Chef Pooka's Pomme FRITES compliment every mood leading every feeling as the little lamb trails Mary to Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- MAC & Cheese$12.00
Breathing Cheese MAC lay baking wondering what Chef Pooka was making... little did Cheese or Mac know like their names never would they be the same...fortune? fame? puh-lease... covered in each other is all each needs...wreathed in smiles are all who eat these lovers...ah! amore is so very...Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- Adobo Peanuts$5.00
go nuts! order a bowl and find out why the coolest of cukes go loopy for these little red skinned beauties roasted with whole garlic cloves lightly salted Pooka's O me O My O Adobo Peanuts are munch better eaten snag a handful for some truly satisfying snacking! Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- BUFFALO Cauliflower BITES$12.00
"what bites is how many BUFFALO bit it" Bill quipped... "Bull!" barked Annie no stranger to the Wild West show as she munched on one of Big Chief Chef Pooka's BUFFALO Cauliflower BITES one of lil Miss Oakley's favorite dishes "what makes these so delicious Bill is no BUFFALO were killed in the process..." before Bill could draw-Annie painted him with a bucket of BUFFALO sauce-saturated to his horseshoe print drip dry drawers Buffalo Bill thrilled to know how with a pistol Annie sparkles like a crystal-shines like the morning sun-flustered Annie was doubly thrilled to see how for once she didn't loose her luster when it came to Buffalo Bill who while no Bronco Buster was someone she might not mind sharing a side of Big Chief Chef Pooka's divine BITES of Cauliflower with despite knowing only someone with the hide of a rhino who killed more Buffalo than she had hot dinners would have the gall to quip: "what bites is how many BUFFALO bit it"
BREAKUNCH
WINGS
PANINI
PASTA Party
BURGERS
- WAGYU Burger$18.00
what could be better than one of Pooka's Wagyu Burgers grilled your way with mozzarella cheddar cheese inside then covered in more melted cheesy goodness on a toasted black brioche ube bun slathered with Pooka's own chipotle mayo with lettuce & tomato? Two of them! with fries! swing by try a pair Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- KrispChick BURGER$15.00
you have a hunch with it's breaded chicken patty air fried to perfection with mozzarella cheddar cheese inside then covered in more melted cheesy goodness placed on a pandan bun slathered with Pooka's own chipotle mayo with lettuce & tomato Pooka's Symphony of Crispness Chicken Burger was born to bathe in the glow of it's own juicy crispy crunch if you seek what's made to be munched after treating yourself to Pooka's Symphony of Crispness Chicken Burger you will be happy you followed your hunch Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- VEGAN Burger$22.00Out of stock
Pooka's Veganese Moo-free Sans Ham-Burger on a spinach brioche bun is the stuff the dreams of Vegans who believe meat is murder are made of
SAUSAGE STIRFRY
CHEESE STEAK
FISH & CHIPS
Soupalooza
- Tomato Soup$12.00
lolling about on a lake of fresh tomato puree one day Chef Pooka drew a bead on a creamy fountain eyes wide into a whirling pool Pooka's canoe capsized down for the third time out of the bowl did arise Pooka's creamy Tippecanoe Tomato Soup was it a dream? of course! from your first spoonful till the bowl is empty...still hungry? have another cup bowl pot full of Pooka's creamy Tippecanoe Tomato Soup Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- CLAM Chowder$16.00Out of stock
Chef Pooka sun kissed on a fun filled vacay in Thiruvananthapuram was speaking to fresh shucked clams on the seabed when a apropos of nada yon cuttlefish shapeshifted to a flatfish after one sip of Pooka's Country Quietude Creamy Seaside Clam Chowder never before had the former squid tasted bliss incarnate! proclaimed the flounder
- Chicken Soup$12.00Out of stock
lush lemon grassy chicken stock coconut creamy galangalisciousness make Pooka's iteration of the seminal Thai savory soup the one you will crave saying in you sleep: "Time To Try Tom Kha Gai Thai Coconut Chicken Soup" three times as if by some magus named Chef Pooka before you this delicious elixir appears! yippee! hurray! bon appetite! Eat Drink be Pookaberry
- Dumpling Soup$15.00Out of stock
irresistible as the sirens' song Pooka's Singing Dumpling Soup home for all lonely dumplings keeps your tummy company Eat Drink be Pookaberry
- Mushroom Soup$14.00
Pooka's Inimitable Magical Mushroom Soup is so creamy delicious with it's fresh mushroom creamy goodness it negates the need for any narcotics as it is the ultimate head trip for your lucky l' estomac.. soon as you scarf some you become subsumed in a yummy fungi funk of Pooka's Inimitable Magical Mushroom Soup so creamy Parliament swears on the P Funk you fell into a big ole bowl of Psycho-Alpha-Disco-Beta-Bio-Aqua-Do-Loop
SUPER Salads
- Crisp Apple Salad$14.00
piercing pusillanimous mists vainglorious Raisins n Pecans lead you to the promised land of invigorating nutritious eating-funny...how curious? who could have imagined something so delicious could also be so healthy-mind awhirl aside from being promised Pooka's Crisp Apple Salad w. Raisins n Pecans lands you in a land of plenty! Rejoice! Sing: Eat Drink be Pookaberry
- SPINICH$15.00
- Mixed Greens$12.00
Pooka's Seasonal Salad with Tarragon Dressing is a blessing overflowing with a cornucopia of healthy ingredients pray lettuce say this is one bowl of fresh cut seasonal greens so tasty all who try it are happy they chose to Eat Drink Greens be Berry Healthy!
- Arugula Salad$16.00
topped with honey mustard dressing Pooka's Blackberry Arugula Salad with Goat Cheese is the bees knees once bitten it's toothsome musical hububuzz swells to a symphonic citharode proclaiming Pooka's Butter Blossom Lettuce Head Salad a taste unlike any you palette has ever had! Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- Butter Blossom Salad$17.00Out of stock
pulsating with plentitudes of red radish bacon bits sun dried tomatoes parmesan topped with blue cheese dressing Pooka's Butter Blossom Lettuce Head Salad is a tangy zesty extrasensory extravaganza
- COBB Salad$16.00
- CHEF Salad$16.00
DESERT Deelites
- DULCE LAYER CAKE$16.00
- BANANA TURON$6.00
botanically a berry what Chef Pooka does with this elongated edible fruit is a sight to behold-holding the plantain firmly to prevent it from flying back to the starry firmament whencefrom it sprang for safety is is enclothed in a rice wrapper with fresh jackfruit fried to perfection & drizzled in a sinfully delicious cream syrup caramel sauce served with vanilla or Pooka's own inimitable oh baby ube ice cream Pooka's Gimmie My Banana Turon is an incredible edible dream! Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- EGG TART$9.00
- HALHALO$18.00
crushed ice evaporated milk coconut milk in fresh coconut husk combine with fruits to create bliss in a dish...Pooka's Luv is Halo-Halo is delicious as a crush deepened into unfathomable amorousness! Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
- LAVA CAKE$9.00
- COOKIE SHOT$7.00
Chocolate Chips, Double Chocolate; Red Velvet
- UBE FLAN CAKE$7.00Out of stock
Chef Pooka was enjoying another day in Super Purple Yam Paradise when out of the coconut sky a Fantabulous Flan Cake came flying after splashing down laying in wait lollygagging in the wake Chef Pooka beheld rising wreathed in an aureole of violet foam Pooka's Super Ube Fantabulous Flan Cake!
- MESSY COOKIE$6.00Out of stock
- CARROT CAKE$8.00Out of stock
- RUM Babba$8.00Out of stock
- CHOC CAKE$8.00Out of stock
- CHOC TORTE$9.00Out of stock
- TRES LECHE$9.00Out of stock
- QUESITOS$9.00Out of stock
- TIRA Misu$9.00Out of stock
- Nutella PBBurger$9.00Out of stock
BOODLE FIGHT
DRINK
SODA
COFFEE
TEA
DRUNK
DRINK SPECIALS
Drinkie Pinkies
- Margarita$19.00
- Vodka Martini$19.00
- Gin Martini$19.00
- Gin & Tonic$15.00
- Whiskey Sour$19.00
- Ole Fashioned$19.00
- Cosmopolitan$19.00
- Negroni$19.00
- Moscow Mule$19.00
- Bolevardier$19.00
- Dark & Stormy$19.00
- Mojito$19.00
- Whisky Spritzer$19.00
- Manhattan$19.00
- Gimlet$19.00
- Mimosa$19.00
- Paloma$19.00
- Mint Julep$19.00
- Milk Punch$19.00
- White Russian$19.00
- Champagne Cocktail$19.00
- Side Car$19.00
- Daiquiri$19.00
- NOFO Iced Tea$19.00
- YUZU Sour$19.00
- RUM Punch$19.00
- Blueberry Palooza$19.00
- BLOODY MARY$19.00
- RED DEATH$19.00
- PB BOMB$19.00
- VIAGRA SUNTAN$19.00
- CAFE PACHAMAMA$14.00
Beer Fountain
- Kirin$9.00
- Red Stripe$9.00
- Stella Artois$9.00
- Coors classic$9.00
- Heineken$9.00
- Guinness Draft$9.00
- Modelo$9.00
- Corona$9.00
- Miller High Life$9.00
- Budweiser$7.00
- Coors Light$7.00
- Budweiser Lite$7.00
- Pabst Blue Ribbon$9.00
- Rolling Rock$9.00
- Peroni$9.00
- Asahi$9.00
- Saporo$9.00
- Greenport Brewery$9.00
- Victoria$9.00
- North Fork Brewery$9.00
- Twin Forks Brewery$9.00
- Taj Mahal$9.00
- Pacifico$9.00
- Tsingtao$9.00
- Singha$9.00
Wine Seller
- SANGRIA$12.00
- Glass Cabernet$9.00Out of stock
- Bottle Cabernet$9.00Out of stock
- Glass Red Blend$9.00
- Bottle Red Blend$40.00
- Glass Merlot$9.00Out of stock
- Bottle Merlot$40.00Out of stock
- Glass Pinot Noir$9.00
- Bottle Pinot Noir$45.00
- Glass Sauv Blanc$9.00
- Bottle Sauv Blanc$40.00
- Glass Chardonay$9.00Out of stock
- Bottle Chardonay$40.00Out of stock
- Glass Proseco$9.00Out of stock
- Bottle Proseco$45.00
- Glass Rosé$9.00
- Bottle Rosé$40.00
- SOJU$15.00
- SAKE$15.00
- Bottle sparkling rose
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Head over to 140 Pike Street where in the lovely town of Mattituck on Long Island's North Fork-Pookaberry Cafe is a way to have fun...to enjoy! to tickle the whiskers of the great multicolored fuzzball in the sky to taste sample try all kinds of delicious foodies have fun celebrate eat drink and be Pookaberry! where every day is a Pookaberry Day! enjoy the exciting location beautiful unique artistic decor wonderful selection of local & ethnic dishes including Filipino Japanese East Asian Middle Eastern South and Central American delicacies -fantastic location plenty of parking located in a wonderful town directly across the road from the Mattituck train station steps from the beach wine tastings pumpkin picking fab food decor atmosphere cocktails special events live music poetry slams karaoke-quenching heart wrenching sweet savory contrite bespoke tasty delights hand crafted from scratch come soon to try some of our cocktails n cooking - Eat Drink be Pookaberry!
140 Pike Street, Mattituck, NY 11952