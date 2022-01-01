  • Home
  • Jamesport
  • Jamesport Vineyards - Little Oak Wood Fired Kitchen
Jamesport Vineyards Little Oak Wood Fired Kitchen

184 Reviews

$$

1216 Main Rd

Jamesport, NY 11947

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy all the offerings from our one-of-a-kind wood fired pizza kitchen as well as one of our many estate grown wines!

1216 Main Rd, Jamesport, NY 11947

