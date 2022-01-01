Go
Japango

a taste of Modern Japan in the heart of Boulder

SUSHI

1136 Pearl St • $$

Avg 4.1 (1547 reviews)

Popular Items

Miso Soup$3.50
with tofu, scallion and wakame seaweed GF
Edamame$5.50
steamed and lightly salted soybeans
California$9.00
California Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Japanese Mayonnaise and Smelt Roe
The Platter$95.00
[8 rolls $117 value] Kitsune's Kiss, Hanami, Denali, California, Asparagus Maki, New Orleans, Diablo, Washington DC
(sorry, no substitutions or modifications)
Diablo$19.50
Spicy Tuna and Avocado topped with Seared Tuna, Scallions and Ponzu Sauce
Shake 2pc$7.00
Salmon
Avocado Maki$5.95
(vegetarian)
Maguro 2pc$7.25
Tuna
Shake Maki$7.25
Salmon Roll
Shrimp Tempura & Avo Maki$7.25
with nitsume
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1136 Pearl St

Boulder CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

