JC's Burger Bar Mesquite

1051 E Davis St

Popular Items

Hand Battered Onion Rings$3.49
Regular
The Works$8.99
Bacon - grilled jalapeños - grilled onions - grilled mushrooms - cheddar cheese
JC's Classic Slider$3.25
Lettuce - tomato - onions-pickles
The Juarez$8.99
fresh avocado - pepper jack - grilled onions - grilled jalapeños
Bacon BBQ$8.99
bacon - cheddar - onion ring - BBQ sauce
Sweet Potato Fries$2.79
Regular
Tator Tots$2.79
Regular
Spicy Curly Fries$2.79
Regular
JC's Classic$7.99
Lettuce - tomato - onions-pickles
JC's French Fries$2.79
Regular
Location

1051 E Davis St

Mesquite TX

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
