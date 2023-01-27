Settlers Table imageView gallery

Settlers Table 129 N Collins suite 1101

review star

No reviews yet

129 N Collins suite 1101

Sunnyvale, TX 75182

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Settler's burger
El Paso
Chicken salad on croissant

Appetizers

Mini Specialty Charcuterie

$10.00Out of stock

Charcuterie board Small

$14.00

Array of local cheeses, meats and pickled treats. Served with sliced baguette.

Charcuterie board Large

$18.00

Array of local cheeses, meats and pickled treats. Served with sliced baguette.

Fried pickles

$8.00

Deep fried pickle chips, served with ranch.

Tuscan cheese spread

$10.00

Blend of specialty cheeses, topped with a drizzle of local honey and chopped pistachios. Served with sliced baguette.

Black bean nachos

$12.00

In house fried tortilla chips with smashed black beans, roasted corn, jalapenos, tomatoes, topped with vegan or cheddar cheese and diced avocado.

Spicy chicken artichoke dip

$13.00

Cheesy blend of diced chicken, jalapenos, artichokes and herbs. Baked and served with warm pita bread.

Horny toads

$10.00

Deep fried in house made pimento cheese drizzled with sweet jalapeno glaze.

Chips & cowboy dip

$8.00

Blend of sour cream, bacon, cheddar and spices. Served with housemade potato chips.

Basket of bread

$5.00

Beer bread loaf served with butter.

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Soup & salads

Chicken salad plate

$10.00

Hearty scoop of house made chicken salad with grapes and nuts served with sliced avocado, soup and multil grain crackers.

Harvest chicken

$13.00

A blend of spinach and romaine, topped with fried or grilled chicken, green apples dried cranberries, bleu cheese, bacon, and grape tomatoes. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Naked Burger

$14.00

Local, organic grilled 8 oz. Angus beef patty, with melted blue cheese or cheddar and crispy bacon on top of mixed salad greens and sliced fresh tomatoes.

Marks salad

$12.00

Romaine, feta, strawberries, pecans, and chowmein noodles with grilled chicken and asian dressing.

Southwest veggie salad

$10.00

Romaine, grape tomatoes, black beans, cheddar, cucumber, carrots, avocado, roasted corn, and tortilla strips served with spicy ranch.

Grilled chicken caesar

$12.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with rich caesar dressing and croutons, topped with grilled chicken breast, sliced avocado and shaved parmesan.

Tomato Basil

$4.00+

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Cheri's side salad

$7.00

Blend of spinach and romaine, grape tomatoes, craisins, feta, and bacon. Dressed with balsalmic vinaigrette.

Caesar side salad

$5.00

Romaine tossed in rich ceasar dressing, topped with shaved parmesan and croutons.

House garden salad

$5.00

Spring mix, carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes and cheddar cheese.

Cup of chili

$7.00

Bowl of chili

$10.00

Burgers

Settler's burger

$13.00

Mustard, mayo, pickles, onion, lettuce and tomato. Choice of cheese and other toppings.

The southwestern

$14.00

Green chile, pepper jack cheese, mustard, lettuce and tomato.

Boss burger

$16.00

Bacon, fried pickles, banana peppers, grilled onions, mushrooms, tomato, spinach, swiss cheese and our special house made boss sauce.

Fried Stuff

Fried chicken fingers

$12.00

Served with your choice of two sides and a side of cream gravy.

Beer battered fish filets

$14.00

Served with your choice of two sides.

Cow toez

$16.00

Hand battered chicken fried steak fingers served with your choice of two sides and a side of cream gravy.

Bowls

Mediterranean bowl

$10.00

Quinoa, tomato, cucumber, spinach, arugula, kalamata olives and feta. Topped with black beans and lemon hummus dressing.

Rig-a-tuna

$12.00

Herbed rigatoni pasta tossed with sundried tomatoes, parmesan cheese, arugula, sauteed garlic, crushed red pepper and albacore tuna. Served with sliced garlic baguette.

Sandwiches

El Paso

$14.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, mayo, and tomato served on a brioche bun.

Chicken salad on croissant

$11.00

House made chicken salad with grapes and pecans served on a croissant or sprouted grain bread with mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Vegetarian

$9.00

Sliced cucumbers, spinach, arugula, and avocado served on toasted sourdough or sprouetd grain with tuscan cheese spread.

Gobbler

$10.00

Deli sliced roasted turkey, swiss cheese, bacon and avocado. Served on a croissant with mayo lettuce and tomato.

Jacked up turkey

$9.00

Deli sliced roasted turkey with lettuce, sliced green apples, and dried cranberries served on toasted raisin bread with herbed cheese spread.

Sides

Sauteed greens

$4.00

Seasonal fruit cup

$4.00

Hand cut fries

$4.00

Settler's potatoes

$4.00

Mashed potatoes

$4.00

Cowboy beans

$4.00

Apple cider coleslaw

$4.00

Grilled seasonal veggies

$4.00

Sweet potato tots

$4.00

Roasted corn

$4.00

Bag of chips

$2.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Chips

$4.00

Bag Of Popcorn

$2.50

Sweet treats

Apple pie sundae

$6.00

Peanut butter pie

$5.00

French coconut pie

$5.00

Just chocolate cake

$6.00

Carribbean Dreaming

$6.00

DOTD Pineapple upsidedown

$6.00

DOTD Orange Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Kids menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

kids Fish filet

$7.00

Kids chicken strips

$7.00

kids Mac and cheese

$7.00

kids grilled cheese

$7.00

Kids chicken (grilled)

$7.00

Salad & soup combo

Combo Caesar salad

$8.00

Combo House garden salad

$8.00

Combo Cheri's side salad

$9.00

A la carte

Single beef patty

$5.00

Scoop of chicken salad

$4.00

Mac & cheese

$4.00

Single grilled chicken breast

$4.00

Side of cowboy dip

$2.00

Side of wheat crackers

$1.00

Side of baguettes

$1.00

Side of pita bread

$1.50

Side of jalapenos

$0.50

Side of grilled mushrooms

$1.00

Side of avocado

$1.50

Side of salsa

$0.75

Side of sour cream

$0.75

Side of jalapeno glaze

$1.00

Scoop of pimento cheese

$4.00

Side of pimento cheese

$2.00

Side of guac

$3.50

single 4oz salmon

$5.00

Single 6oz salmon

$6.50

Side of bleu cheese crumbles

$1.00

Avocado side salad

$4.00

Side of bacon

$3.00

Sauces

Side of boss sauce

$1.00

Side of honey

$1.00

Side of ranch

$0.50

Side of special sauce

$0.50

Side of honey mustard

$0.50

Side of jalapeno ranch

$0.50

Side of gravy

$0.50

Side of bbq sauce

$0.50

Beurre Blanc Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

NYE Specials

Crab Dip

$16.00

Steak and Shrimp

$26.00

Shrimp skewer

$8.00

Sweet And Spicy Shrimp

$10.00

Tea & Coffee

Water

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Hot Tea

$3.50

Flavored Tea

$3.50

Iced Herbal Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Half & Half

$2.75

Arnold Palmer UNSweet

$2.75

Arnold Palmer Sweet

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Fountain drinks

Coca-Cola

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Orange Fanta

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Flavored Soda

$3.50

Water

Bottled drinks

Bottled water

$2.00

Bottled root beer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

129 N Collins suite 1101, Sunnyvale, TX 75182

Directions

Gallery
Settlers Table image

Similar restaurants in your area

HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale
orange star4.8 • 83
129 N Collins Road Sunnyvale, TX 75182
View restaurantnext
Nimp's Daiqiuris ToGo - 1270 N Belt Line Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1270 N Belt Line Rd Mesquite, TX 75149
View restaurantnext
JC's Burger Mesquite
orange starNo Reviews
1051 E Davis St Mesquite, TX 75142
View restaurantnext
La Carretera
orange starNo Reviews
3630 North Belt Line Road SUNNYVALE, TX 75182
View restaurantnext
Rosis Salvadoran fusion cuisine -
orange starNo Reviews
909 Gross Road Mesquite, TX 75149
View restaurantnext
Surfin'Chicken - I-30 - 555 W INTERSTATE 30
orange starNo Reviews
555 W Interstate 30 Garland, TX 75043
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sunnyvale

HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale
orange star4.8 • 83
129 N Collins Road Sunnyvale, TX 75182
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sunnyvale
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Forney
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Rockwall
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Royse City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston