JC's Burger Mesquite

Popular Items

JC's Classic
The Works
Kid Burger

Burgers

The Toddzilla

$18.99

THREE half lb. burger patties with 3 slices of cheese - fries - drink

JC's Classic

$7.99

Lettuce - tomato - onions-pickles

The Works

$8.99

Bacon - grilled jalapeños - grilled onions - grilled mushrooms - cheddar cheese

The Juarez

$8.99

fresh avocado - pepper jack - grilled onions - grilled jalapeños

Bacon BBQ

$8.99

bacon - cheddar - onion ring - BBQ sauce

The Nooner

$9.49

fried egg - bacon - cheddar - lettuce - tomatoe - topped with zesty cilantro aioli

Patty Melt

$8.49

Grilled onions - grilled jalapeños - two slices of American Cheese - on Texas Toast

Mushroom Swiss

$8.49

Grilled mushrooms - melted Swiss cheese

Jalapeño Sausage

$8.49

Jalapeño sausage - fried jalapenos - cheddar - lettuce - tomato - ranch dressing

Bleu Bacon

$9.49

Bleu Cheese - bacon - grilled onions

6oz Patty

$3.50

Lunch Combo

$7.99

Sliders

JC's Classic Slider

$3.25

Lettuce - tomato - onions-pickles

The Works Slider

$3.75

Bacon - grilled jalapeños - grilled onions - grilled mushrooms - cheddar cheese

The Juarez Slider

$3.75

fresh avocado - pepper jack - grilled onions - grilled jalapeños

Bacon BBQ Slider

$3.75

bacon - cheddar - onion ring - BBQ sauce

The Nooner Slider

$4.00

fried egg - bacon - cheddar - lettuce - tomatoe - topped with zesty cilantro aioli

Mushroom Swiss Slider

$3.50

Grilled mushrooms - melted Swiss cheese

Jalapeño Sausage Slider

$4.00

Jalapeño sausage - fried jalapenos - cheddar - lettuce - tomato - ranch dressing

Bleu Bacon Slider

$3.75

Bleu Cheese - bacon - grilled onions

Chicken & More

Boss's Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Marinated chicken breast - bacon - green chilis - Swiss - ranch dressing on wheat bun

The Chicken Club

$8.99

Marinated chicken breast - bacon - fresh guacamole - cheddar - lettuce - tomato - onion - on a toasted brioche bun

Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Marinated chicken breast-lettuce - tomato - pickles - on a wheat bun

Ultimate Turkey Burger

$8.99

Freshly made turkey burger - fresh guacamole - bacon - Swiss - on wheat bun

Chipotle Black Bean Veggie Burger

$7.99

Vegetarian patty - lettuce - tomato - onion - pickes - on wheat bun

The IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$8.99

Impossible Patty (Made entirely from plants but tastes like meat) topped with provolone - lettuce - tomato - onion - cucumber - JC's Killer sauce -on wheat bun

BLT Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.49

Fried egg - bacon - lettuce - tomato - cheddar - on Texas Toast

Chicken Tender Plate

$8.99

Fried or grilled chicken tenders (3) - served with fries & Texas Toast

Tacos

Southwest Chicken

$3.99

Marinated chicken breast - bacon - pico de gallo - fresh avocado - cheddar - chipotle ranch dressing

Spicy Fried Trash Chicken

$3.99

Spicy fried chicken - pico de gallo - shredded lettuce - guacamole - topped with homemade queso

Jalapeño Sausage Taco

$3.99

Jalapeño sausage - pico de gallo - fried jalepeños - topped with homemade queso

Grilled Tilapia

$3.99

Grilled tilapia - house made slaw - fresh avocado - topped with feta

Atlantic Salmon

$4.49

Grilled salmon - house made slaw - cucumbers - feta cheese

Southern Fried Sweet Chicken

$3.99

Spicy fried chicken tender - bacon-sweet potato fries - drizzled with maple syrup

Pick Two Tacos

$9.49

Pick any 2 tacos + Chips & Salsa

Salads

Malibu Chicken

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast on romaine - bacon- avocado - cilantro - cherry tomatoes - red onions - shredded cheddar. Served with Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Classic Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast on romaine - cucumber - cherry tomatoes - red onions - croutons - shredded cheddar. Served with Ranch Dressing

Santa Fe Chicken

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast on romaine - avocado - bacon - black beans - corn - cherry tomatoes - red onions - grilled jalapeños - shredded cheddar. Served with Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Bleu Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken strips (fried or grilled) on romaine - red onion - cherry tomatoes - bleu cheese crumbles. Served with Ranch Dressing

Spinach Salmon

$11.99

Grilled Atlantic Salmon fillet on bed of fresh spinich - red onion - cherry tomatoes - cucumbers - feta cheese. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Bleu Walnut Chicken

$10.49Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast on bed of fresh spinach - walnuts - strawberries - bleu cheese crumbles. Served with Blush Wine Vinaigrette

Kids & Not So Hungry Adults

Kid Burger

$5.99

Served with Fries and Small Drink

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Served with Fries and Small Drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Served with Fries and Small Drink

Kids Corn Dog

$5.99

Served with Fries and Small Drink

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99Out of stock

Served with a Small Drink

Derricks Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Single Corn Dog

$1.99

Starters

Homemade Queso

$4.99

Crafted with a blend of peppers and cheese and served with our freshly fried tortilla chips.

Fresh Guacomole

$3.99

Fresh guacamole made with perfectly ripened avocados and signature spiced pico de gallo served with our freshly fried tortilla chips.

Fresh Salsa

$2.99

Freshly fried tortilla chips served with fresh salsa.

Queso-Guac-Salsa

$7.99

Served with our freshly fried tortilla chips.

Homemade Fried Jalapeños

$5.99

Hand battered to order served with house-made ranch.

Homemade Fried Pickles

$5.99

Hand battered to order served with house-made ranch.

JC's Cheese Fries

$5.99

Topped with our famous Homemade Queso

Ultimate Cheese Fries

$8.99

Topped with our famous Homemade Queso -bacon - grilled jalapeños

Homemade Fried Pickles and Jalapeños

$5.99

Sides & Soups

JC's French Fries

$2.79+

Regular

Spicy Curly Fries

$2.79+

Regular

Hand Battered Onion Rings

$3.49+

Regular

Tator Tots

$2.79+

Regular

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.79+

Regular

Side Salad

$4.49

Served with House-made Ranch

In House Slaw

$3.49

Freshly made daily.

Soups (Cheesy Tortilla Soup)-Seasonal

$6.49

Topped with cheddar cheese and sliced avocados. Served with freshly fried tortilla chips

Side of Queso

$2.79

JC's Homemade Chili

Chili

$2.29+

JC's orginal recipe, filled with beef, onions & signature blend of spices. Topped with shredded cheese & saltine crackers.

Beverages & Shakes

Soft Drinks/Tea

$2.49

Regular

Large Drinks/Tea

$2.99Out of stock

Large

Vanilla

$4.49

Chocolate

$4.49

Strawberry

$4.49

Caramel

$4.49

Oreo

$5.29

Reese's Pieces

$5.29Out of stock

Nutella

$5.29Out of stock

M&M's

$5.29

Red Bull

$3.50

Liquor

Nikolai

$4.00

Titos

$5.50

Grey Goose

$6.25

Deep Eddy

$5.25

Barton Naturals

$4.00

DBL Nikolai

$6.00

DBL Titos

$7.50

DBL Grey Goose

$10.25

DBL Deep Eddy

$7.25

DBL Bartons

$6.00

Bombay

$5.50

Tanqueray

$5.50

McCormic (House)

$4.00

DBL Bombay

DBL Tanqueray

DBL McCormic (House)

Rum Chata

$5.50

Malibu

$5.50

James Harbor

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Barcadi Rum

$5.50

DBL Rum Chata

$7.50

DBL Malibu

$7.50

DBL James Harbor

$6.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$7.50

DBL Barcadi Rum

$7.50

Juarez Gold

$4.00

Juarez Silver

$4.00

Cuervo-Gold

$5.50

Cuervo-Silver

$5.50Out of stock

Patron

$8.50

Don Julio

$9.00Out of stock

Don Julio Reposado

$12.50Out of stock

DBL Juarez Gold

$6.00

DBL Juarez Silver

$6.00

DBL Cuervo-Gold

$7.50

DBL Cuervo-Silver

$7.50

DBL Patron

$11.50

DBL Don Julio

$12.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$14.50

Buffalo Trace

$6.50

Crown Royal

$6.50

Crown Royal-Apple

$6.75

Fireball

$2.75

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jameson

$8.50

Jim Beam

$5.50

Makers Mark

$6.50

Royal Club (House Whiskey)

$3.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$8.50

DBL Crown Royal

$8.50

DBL Crown Royal-Apple

$8.75

DBL Fireball

$5.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$8.50

DBL Jameson

$10.50

DBL Jim Beam

$7.50

DBL Makers Mark

$8.50Out of stock

DBL Royal Club (House Whisky)

$5.00

Monkeys Shoulder

$8.50

DBL Monkeys Shoulder

$10.50

Jagermeister

$6.00

Baileys

$5.50

Grand Marnier

$7.50

Kahlua

$5.50

Christian Bros.

$6.00

Henessey

$6.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Mexican Candy

$5.50

DBL Jagermeister

$8.50

DBL Baileys

$8.50

DBL Grand Marnier

$9.25

DBL Kahlua

$8.50

DBL Christian Bros.

$6.00

DBL Henessey

$10.25

Beer

16oz Budlight

$5.50Out of stock

16oz Miller

$5.50

16oz Ultra

$5.50

16oz Dos Equis

$6.00

16oz Dallas Blonde

$6.00

16oz Rahr Dadgum IPA

$6.00

16oz Yuengling

$6.00

23oz Budlight

$6.00Out of stock

23oz Miller

$6.00

23oz Ultra

$6.00

23oz Dos Equis

$6.75Out of stock

23oz Dallas Blonde

$6.75

23oz Yuenging

$6.75

BTL Budlight

$4.25

BTL Miller

$4.25

BTL Ultra

$4.25

BTL Coors

$4.25

BTL Budweiser

$4.25

BTL Dos Equis

$5.25

BTL Corona

$5.25

BTL Shiner Bock

$5.25

BTL Modelo

$5.25

Domestic Bucket

$15.00

Import Bucket

$20.00

Wine

GLS 14 Hand Merlot

$4.50

GLS Concha de Toro Cabernet

GLS 14 Hand Chardonnay

$4.50

GLS Brut Champange

$4.50

BTL 14 Hand Merlot

$32.00

BTL Concha de Toro Cabernet

BTL 14 Hand Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Brut Champange

$37.00

Mimosa

$3.50Out of stock

Cocktails

Crush

$6.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.50

Moscow Mule

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$4.25

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Tipsy Mermaid

$6.50

Margaritas

Frozen Margaritas

$5.00

Amber Margarita

$8.00

Margaritas

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1051 E Davis St, Mesquite, TX 75142

Directions

Gallery
JC's Burger Bar Mesquite image
JC's Burger Bar Mesquite image
JC's Burger Bar Mesquite image

