JC's Burger Mesquite
1051 E Davis St
Mesquite, TX 75142
Popular Items
Burgers
The Toddzilla
THREE half lb. burger patties with 3 slices of cheese - fries - drink
JC's Classic
Lettuce - tomato - onions-pickles
The Works
Bacon - grilled jalapeños - grilled onions - grilled mushrooms - cheddar cheese
The Juarez
fresh avocado - pepper jack - grilled onions - grilled jalapeños
Bacon BBQ
bacon - cheddar - onion ring - BBQ sauce
The Nooner
fried egg - bacon - cheddar - lettuce - tomatoe - topped with zesty cilantro aioli
Patty Melt
Grilled onions - grilled jalapeños - two slices of American Cheese - on Texas Toast
Mushroom Swiss
Grilled mushrooms - melted Swiss cheese
Jalapeño Sausage
Jalapeño sausage - fried jalapenos - cheddar - lettuce - tomato - ranch dressing
Bleu Bacon
Bleu Cheese - bacon - grilled onions
6oz Patty
Lunch Combo
Sliders
JC's Classic Slider
Lettuce - tomato - onions-pickles
The Works Slider
Bacon - grilled jalapeños - grilled onions - grilled mushrooms - cheddar cheese
The Juarez Slider
fresh avocado - pepper jack - grilled onions - grilled jalapeños
Bacon BBQ Slider
bacon - cheddar - onion ring - BBQ sauce
The Nooner Slider
fried egg - bacon - cheddar - lettuce - tomatoe - topped with zesty cilantro aioli
Mushroom Swiss Slider
Grilled mushrooms - melted Swiss cheese
Jalapeño Sausage Slider
Jalapeño sausage - fried jalapenos - cheddar - lettuce - tomato - ranch dressing
Bleu Bacon Slider
Bleu Cheese - bacon - grilled onions
Chicken & More
Boss's Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast - bacon - green chilis - Swiss - ranch dressing on wheat bun
The Chicken Club
Marinated chicken breast - bacon - fresh guacamole - cheddar - lettuce - tomato - onion - on a toasted brioche bun
Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast-lettuce - tomato - pickles - on a wheat bun
Ultimate Turkey Burger
Freshly made turkey burger - fresh guacamole - bacon - Swiss - on wheat bun
Chipotle Black Bean Veggie Burger
Vegetarian patty - lettuce - tomato - onion - pickes - on wheat bun
The IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
Impossible Patty (Made entirely from plants but tastes like meat) topped with provolone - lettuce - tomato - onion - cucumber - JC's Killer sauce -on wheat bun
BLT Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Fried egg - bacon - lettuce - tomato - cheddar - on Texas Toast
Chicken Tender Plate
Fried or grilled chicken tenders (3) - served with fries & Texas Toast
Tacos
Southwest Chicken
Marinated chicken breast - bacon - pico de gallo - fresh avocado - cheddar - chipotle ranch dressing
Spicy Fried Trash Chicken
Spicy fried chicken - pico de gallo - shredded lettuce - guacamole - topped with homemade queso
Jalapeño Sausage Taco
Jalapeño sausage - pico de gallo - fried jalepeños - topped with homemade queso
Grilled Tilapia
Grilled tilapia - house made slaw - fresh avocado - topped with feta
Atlantic Salmon
Grilled salmon - house made slaw - cucumbers - feta cheese
Southern Fried Sweet Chicken
Spicy fried chicken tender - bacon-sweet potato fries - drizzled with maple syrup
Pick Two Tacos
Pick any 2 tacos + Chips & Salsa
Salads
Malibu Chicken
Grilled chicken breast on romaine - bacon- avocado - cilantro - cherry tomatoes - red onions - shredded cheddar. Served with Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Classic Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast on romaine - cucumber - cherry tomatoes - red onions - croutons - shredded cheddar. Served with Ranch Dressing
Santa Fe Chicken
Grilled chicken breast on romaine - avocado - bacon - black beans - corn - cherry tomatoes - red onions - grilled jalapeños - shredded cheddar. Served with Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Bleu Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Chicken strips (fried or grilled) on romaine - red onion - cherry tomatoes - bleu cheese crumbles. Served with Ranch Dressing
Spinach Salmon
Grilled Atlantic Salmon fillet on bed of fresh spinich - red onion - cherry tomatoes - cucumbers - feta cheese. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Bleu Walnut Chicken
Grilled chicken breast on bed of fresh spinach - walnuts - strawberries - bleu cheese crumbles. Served with Blush Wine Vinaigrette
Kids & Not So Hungry Adults
Kid Burger
Served with Fries and Small Drink
Kids Chicken Tenders
Served with Fries and Small Drink
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with Fries and Small Drink
Kids Corn Dog
Served with Fries and Small Drink
Kids Mac & Cheese
Served with a Small Drink
Derricks Grilled Cheese
Single Corn Dog
Starters
Homemade Queso
Crafted with a blend of peppers and cheese and served with our freshly fried tortilla chips.
Fresh Guacomole
Fresh guacamole made with perfectly ripened avocados and signature spiced pico de gallo served with our freshly fried tortilla chips.
Fresh Salsa
Freshly fried tortilla chips served with fresh salsa.
Queso-Guac-Salsa
Served with our freshly fried tortilla chips.
Homemade Fried Jalapeños
Hand battered to order served with house-made ranch.
Homemade Fried Pickles
Hand battered to order served with house-made ranch.
JC's Cheese Fries
Topped with our famous Homemade Queso
Ultimate Cheese Fries
Topped with our famous Homemade Queso -bacon - grilled jalapeños
Homemade Fried Pickles and Jalapeños
Sides & Soups
JC's French Fries
Regular
Spicy Curly Fries
Regular
Hand Battered Onion Rings
Regular
Tator Tots
Regular
Sweet Potato Fries
Regular
Side Salad
Served with House-made Ranch
In House Slaw
Freshly made daily.
Soups (Cheesy Tortilla Soup)-Seasonal
Topped with cheddar cheese and sliced avocados. Served with freshly fried tortilla chips
Side of Queso
JC's Homemade Chili
Beverages & Shakes
Liquor
Nikolai
Titos
Grey Goose
Deep Eddy
Barton Naturals
DBL Nikolai
DBL Titos
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Deep Eddy
DBL Bartons
Bombay
Tanqueray
McCormic (House)
DBL Bombay
DBL Tanqueray
DBL McCormic (House)
Rum Chata
Malibu
James Harbor
Captain Morgan
Barcadi Rum
DBL Rum Chata
DBL Malibu
DBL James Harbor
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Barcadi Rum
Juarez Gold
Juarez Silver
Cuervo-Gold
Cuervo-Silver
Patron
Don Julio
Don Julio Reposado
DBL Juarez Gold
DBL Juarez Silver
DBL Cuervo-Gold
DBL Cuervo-Silver
DBL Patron
DBL Don Julio
DBL Don Julio Reposado
Buffalo Trace
Crown Royal
Crown Royal-Apple
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Royal Club (House Whiskey)
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Royal-Apple
DBL Fireball
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jameson
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Royal Club (House Whisky)
Monkeys Shoulder
DBL Monkeys Shoulder
Jagermeister
Baileys
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Christian Bros.
Henessey
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Jager Bomb
Vegas Bomb
Mexican Candy
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Baileys
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Kahlua
DBL Christian Bros.
DBL Henessey
Beer
16oz Budlight
16oz Miller
16oz Ultra
16oz Dos Equis
16oz Dallas Blonde
16oz Rahr Dadgum IPA
16oz Yuengling
23oz Budlight
23oz Miller
23oz Ultra
23oz Dos Equis
23oz Dallas Blonde
23oz Yuenging
BTL Budlight
BTL Miller
BTL Ultra
BTL Coors
BTL Budweiser
BTL Dos Equis
BTL Corona
BTL Shiner Bock
BTL Modelo
Domestic Bucket
Import Bucket
Wine
Cocktails
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1051 E Davis St, Mesquite, TX 75142