HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale
83 Reviews
129 N Collins Road
Sunnyvale, TX 75182
Popular Items
It's our Birthday!
Birthday Cake Blue Matcha Latte
HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale is turning 2! We're celebrating with this Birthday Cake Matcha Latte. We use blue matcha, which is made from crushed butterfly pea flowers, toffee, white chocolate, and vanilla! This sweet combo creates that birthday cake taste we all know and love! Try it and celebrate with us!
Iced Birthday Cake Blue Matcha Latte
HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale is turning 2! We're celebrating with this Birthday Cake Matcha Latte. We use blue matcha, which is made from crushed butterfly pea flowers, toffee, white chocolate, and vanilla! This sweet combo over ice creates that birthday cake taste we all know and love! Try it and celebrate with us!
Frozen Birthday Cake Blue Matcha Latte
HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale is turning 2! We're celebrating with this Birthday Cake Matcha Latte. We use blue matcha, which is made from crushed butterfly pea flowers, toffee, white chocolate, and vanilla! This sweet combo creates that birthday cake taste we all know and love! Try it frozen and celebrate with us!
Seasonal Drinks
Pumpkin Spice Latte
It’s everyone’s favorite fall drink, but with a twist of caramel & sprinkle of biscoff cookie crumbs to make it extra special!
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
It’s everyone’s favorite fall drink, but with a twist of caramel & sprinkle of biscoff cookie crumbs over ice to make it extra special!
Frozen Pumpkin Spice Latte
It’s everyone’s favorite fall drink, but with a frozen twist of caramel & sprinkle of biscoff cookie crumbs to make it extra special!
Blackberry Cobbler Latte
Enjoy your blackberry cobbler and coffee together with our subtly sweet take on this traditional Fall dessert.
Iced Blackberry Cobbler Latte
Enjoy your blackberry cobbler and coffee together over ice with our subtly sweet take on this traditional Fall dessert.
Frozen Blackberry Cobbler Latte
Enjoy your blackberry cobbler and coffee together as a frozen treat with our subtly sweet take on this traditional Fall dessert.
Spiced Caramel Apple Cider
Warm up with hot apple cider sweetened with caramel and topped with whipped cream, cinnamon, and caramel drizzle.
French Toast Latte
A hot latte made with real maple syrup, a hint of caramel, and delicious spices specially mixed by our chef, Tim. Created by the Barista Battle team, "Breakfast of Champions."
Iced French Toast Latte
An iced latte made with real maple syrup, a hint of caramel, and delicious spices specially mixed by our chef, Tim. Created by the Barista Battle team, "Breakfast of Champions."
Frozen French Toast Latte
A frozen latte made with real maple syrup, a hint of caramel, and delicious spices specially mixed by our chef, Tim. Created by the Barista Battle team, "Breakfast of Champions."
Iced Peach Strawberry Tea Lemonade
Try our lemonade with strawberry and green peach tea. Tastes like Spring!
White Chocolate Lavender Mocha
Enjoy bright notes of lavender sweetened with white chocolate.
Iced White Chocolate Lavender Mocha
Enjoy bright notes of lavender sweetened with white chocolate over ice.
Frozen White Chocolate Lavender Mocha
Enjoy bright notes of lavender sweetened and frozen with white chocolate.
Hot Drinks
Americano
Energize your day with our rich, handcrafted espresso poured over hot water. Need an extra boost? Add additional shots.
Au Lait
A bold cup of black Central American coffee topped with steamed milk. Add your favorite flavor to sweeten this soothing cup!
Brewed Coffee
Enjoy a flavorful and energizing cup of craft coffee from Honduras, Guatemala, or Mexico.
Cappuccino
Try our handcrafted espresso combined with smooth and airy foamed milk. Choose the traditional 8oz which highlights the rich notes of chocolate found in our espresso. Want more? Try it in our 12oz.
Chai Tea Latte
Enjoy a rich and flavorful combination of masala chai, wild-grown black tea, and high quality spices perfectly balanced with steamed milk. Add our handcrafted espresso to enjoy a “Dirty Chai Tea Latte.”
Cinnamon Orange Spice Tea Latte
This tea latte is so refreshing. Enjoy the our Cinnamon Orange Spice Tea from Compassion Tea combined with a little caramel and cinnamon and your choice of steamed milk.
Cortado
This 4 oz European style drink consists of 2 oz of rich espresso and 2 oz of creamy, steamed milk. This perfect balance both softens the espresso and enhances flavor.
Espresso
Our baristas handcraft our espresso by pulling a “shot” of pressurized water through carefully ground espresso beans. HOPE espresso is accented with notes of rich, nutty chocolate. It is uniquely handcrafted for every drink.
Flat White
Served in a traditional 8 oz cup, we combine our handcrafted espresso with velvety steamed milk.
Honeycomb Latte
Enjoy a delightful combination of rich honey, hazelnut, and white chocolate in our traditional latte.
HOPE To-Go: Hot Coffee
Need coffee to-go? Order your favorite HOPE Coffee roast to share with your friends and co-workers. Available in our disposable to-go containers.
Hot Chocolate
Try our handcrafted hot chocolate made with Holland’s finest cacao, sweet vanilla, steamed milk, and whipped cream. Choose either white or dark chocolate. Feeling fancy? Combine them both for a Tuxedo Hot Chocolate.
Hot Tea
Select your favorite tea from our high quality Compassion Teas steeped for your enjoyment.
Latte
Our baristas handcraft this classic drink by combining our rich espresso with steamed milk. Try the original or add your favorite flavor for added sweetness!
London Fog
This combination of concentrated Earl Grey Compassion Tea, steamed milk, and smooth vanilla creates a subtly sweet twist to this classic tea.
Macchiato
Enjoy our rich, handcrafted espresso accented with 1 oz of steamed milk. This 3 oz drink is small yet powerful and rich in flavor.
Matcha
Try our organic Japanese green tea gently mixed with steamed milk. It is full of antioxidants and will energize you throughout your day!
Mocha
Try our classic latte accented with rich Dutch chocolate.
Salted Caramel Latte
Enjoy our classic latte paired with sweet toffee and salted caramel.
Sunnyvale Blue Matcha
Bring out your Sunnyvale Raider pride with a Sunnyvale Blue matcha! Blue matcha is made from Thai butterfly pea flowers. Add vanilla or lavender for a sweet treat!
Sunnyvale Latte
Try our tasty tribute to the town of Sunnyvale. Made with caramel and hazelnut, this handcrafted latte brings sunshine into your day!
Sweet Cinnamon Latte
Our classic latte paired with white chocolate and cinnamon.
Hot Tea Latte
Select your favorite Compassion Tea to pair with steamed milk and your choice of syrup. The most popular Hot Tea Latte is our London Fog.
Iced and Cold Drinks
Iced Americano
Energize your day with our rich, handcrafted espresso poured over ice and filtered water. Need an extra boost? Add additional shots.
Iced Chai Tea Latte
Enjoy a rich and flavorful combination of masala chai, wild-grown black tea, and high quality spices perfectly balanced with milk and poured over ice. Add our handcrafted espresso to enjoy a “Dirty Chai Tea Latte.”
Iced Cinnamon Orange Spice Tea Latte
This iced tea latte is so refreshing. Enjoy the our Cinnamon Orange Spice Tea from Compassion Tea combined with a little caramel and cinnamon and your choice of milk.
Iced Cold Brew
Our baristas handcraft this bold and flavorful cold brew by slowly brewing our Honduran Medium roast for 12+ hours. For those with a sweet tooth, try our Sweet Cream or Coconut Cold Brew.
Iced Espresso
Try our rich, handcrafted espresso shaken and poured over ice.
Iced Honeycomb Latte
Enjoy a delightful combination of rich honey, hazelnut, and white chocolate in our classic iced latte. It’s a crowd favorite!
Iced 'Hot' Chocolate
Try our handcrafted “hot” chocolate made with Holland’s finest cacao and sweet vanilla poured over ice. Choose either white or dark chocolate. Feeling fancy? Combine them both for a Tuxedo Hot Chocolate.
Iced Latte
Our baristas handcraft this classic drink by combining our rich espresso with milk and pouring it over ice. Try the original or add your favorite flavor for added sweetness!
Iced Lemonade
Old fashioned lemonade over ice.
Iced London Fog
This combination of concentrated Earl Grey Compassion Tea, smooth vanilla, and milk poured over ice creates a subtly sweet twist to this classic tea.
Iced Matcha
Try our organic Japanese green tea gently mixed with milk and poured over ice. It’s full of antioxidants and will energize you throughout your day!
Cold Milk
Yep, it’s just milk.
Iced Mocha
Try our classic iced latte accented with rich Dutch chocolate.
Iced Peach Strawberry Tea Lemonade
Try our lemonade with strawberry and green peach tea. Tastes like Spring!
Iced Salted Caramel Latte
Enjoy our classic iced latte paired with sweet toffee and salted caramel.
Iced Sunnyvale Blue Matcha
Bring out your Sunnyvale Raider pride with an iced Sunnyvale Blue matcha! Blue matcha is made from Thai butterfly pea flowers. Add vanilla or lavender for a sweet treat!
Iced Sunnyvale Latte
Try our tasty tribute to the town of Sunnyvale. Made with caramel and hazelnut, this handcrafted latte brings sunshine into your day!
Iced Sweet Cinnamon Latte
Our classic latte paired with white chocolate and cinnamon.
Iced Tea Latte
Select your favorite iced Compassion Tea and syrup flavor to combine with milk and ice. The most popular Iced Tea Latte is our Iced London Fog.
Iced Tea
Select your favorite tea from our high quality Compassion Teas steeped for your enjoyment and poured over ice.
HOPE To-Go: Cold Brew
Need cold coffee to-go? Order our house made Cold Brew to share with your friends and co-workers. Available in our disposable to-go containers.
Compassion To-Go: Iced Tea
Need Iced Tea to-go? Order your favorite Iced Compassion tea to share with your friends and co-workers. Available in our disposable to-go containers.
Frozen Drinks
Frozen Milkshake (Built to Last)
Perfect for the non-coffee drinker! Now available in other flavors. The Built to Last: is a tribute to the company that built HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale! Their owner ironically isn't a fan of coffee, so we created this frozen treat without espresso for him.
Frozen Chai Tea Latte
Enjoy a frozen twist on our flavorful combination of masala chai, wild-grown black tea, high quality spices, and milk. Add our handcrafted espresso to enjoy a “Dirty Chai Tea Latte.”
Frozen Cinnamon Orange Spice Tea Latte
This frozen tea latte is absolutely refreshing. Enjoy the our Cinnamon Orange Spice Tea from Compassion Tea blended with a little caramel and cinnamon and your choice of milk.
Frozen Latte
Enjoy a frozen twist to our classic latte. Try the original or add your favorite flavor for added sweetness!
Frozen London Fog
Frozen Honeycomb Latte
Enjoy a frozen twist to this delightful combination of sweet honey, hazelnut, and white chocolate. It’s a crowd favorite!
Frozen 'Hot' Chocolate
Try a frozen twist to our handcrafted “hot” chocolate made with Holland’s finest cacao and sweet vanilla. Choose either white or dark chocolate. Feeling fancy? Combine them both for a Tuxedo Hot Chocolate.
Frozen Matcha
Enjoy a frozen twist to our organic Japanese matcha green tea. It’s full of antioxidants and will energize you throughout your day!
Frozen Mocha
Try our classic frozen latte accented with rich Dutch chocolate.
Frozen Salted Caramel Latte
Enjoy our classic frozen latte paired with sweet toffee and salted caramel.
Frozen Sunnyvale Blue Matcha
Bring out your Sunnyvale Raider pride with a frozen Sunnyvale Blue matcha! Blue matcha is made from Thai butterfly pea flowers. Add vanilla or lavender for a sweet treat!
Frozen Sunnyvale Latte
Try our tasty tribute to the town of Sunnyvale. Made with caramel and hazelnut, this handcrafted latte brings sunshine into your day!
Frozen Sweet Cinnamon Latte
Our classic latte paired with white chocolate and cinnamon.
Tea Drinks
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Sunnyvale’s gathering place for craft coffee, tea, ice cream, pastries, breakfast tacos and more. Indoor and outdoor patio seating available.
129 N Collins Road, Sunnyvale, TX 75182