Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale

83 Reviews

129 N Collins Road

Sunnyvale, TX 75182

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

London Fog
Latte
Sweet Cinnamon Latte

It's our Birthday!

Birthday Cake Blue Matcha Latte

Birthday Cake Blue Matcha Latte

$5.55+

HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale is turning 2! We're celebrating with this Birthday Cake Matcha Latte. We use blue matcha, which is made from crushed butterfly pea flowers, toffee, white chocolate, and vanilla! This sweet combo creates that birthday cake taste we all know and love! Try it and celebrate with us!

Iced Birthday Cake Blue Matcha Latte

Iced Birthday Cake Blue Matcha Latte

$5.65+

HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale is turning 2! We're celebrating with this Birthday Cake Matcha Latte. We use blue matcha, which is made from crushed butterfly pea flowers, toffee, white chocolate, and vanilla! This sweet combo over ice creates that birthday cake taste we all know and love! Try it and celebrate with us!

Frozen Birthday Cake Blue Matcha Latte

Frozen Birthday Cake Blue Matcha Latte

$5.90+

HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale is turning 2! We're celebrating with this Birthday Cake Matcha Latte. We use blue matcha, which is made from crushed butterfly pea flowers, toffee, white chocolate, and vanilla! This sweet combo creates that birthday cake taste we all know and love! Try it frozen and celebrate with us!

Seasonal Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.40+

It’s everyone’s favorite fall drink, but with a twist of caramel & sprinkle of biscoff cookie crumbs to make it extra special!

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.65+

It’s everyone’s favorite fall drink, but with a twist of caramel & sprinkle of biscoff cookie crumbs over ice to make it extra special!

Frozen Pumpkin Spice Latte

Frozen Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.90+

It’s everyone’s favorite fall drink, but with a frozen twist of caramel & sprinkle of biscoff cookie crumbs to make it extra special!

Blackberry Cobbler Latte

Blackberry Cobbler Latte

$5.40+

Enjoy your blackberry cobbler and coffee together with our subtly sweet take on this traditional Fall dessert.

Iced Blackberry Cobbler Latte

Iced Blackberry Cobbler Latte

$5.65+

Enjoy your blackberry cobbler and coffee together over ice with our subtly sweet take on this traditional Fall dessert.

Frozen Blackberry Cobbler Latte

Frozen Blackberry Cobbler Latte

$5.90+

Enjoy your blackberry cobbler and coffee together as a frozen treat with our subtly sweet take on this traditional Fall dessert.

Spiced Caramel Apple Cider

Spiced Caramel Apple Cider

$5.40+

Warm up with hot apple cider sweetened with caramel and topped with whipped cream, cinnamon, and caramel drizzle.

French Toast Latte

French Toast Latte

$5.40+

A hot latte made with real maple syrup, a hint of caramel, and delicious spices specially mixed by our chef, Tim. Created by the Barista Battle team, "Breakfast of Champions."

Iced French Toast Latte

Iced French Toast Latte

$5.65+

An iced latte made with real maple syrup, a hint of caramel, and delicious spices specially mixed by our chef, Tim. Created by the Barista Battle team, "Breakfast of Champions."

Frozen French Toast Latte

Frozen French Toast Latte

$5.90+

A frozen latte made with real maple syrup, a hint of caramel, and delicious spices specially mixed by our chef, Tim. Created by the Barista Battle team, "Breakfast of Champions."

Iced Peach Strawberry Tea Lemonade

Iced Peach Strawberry Tea Lemonade

$5.40+

Try our lemonade with strawberry and green peach tea. Tastes like Spring!

White Chocolate Lavender Mocha

White Chocolate Lavender Mocha

$5.40+

Enjoy bright notes of lavender sweetened with white chocolate.

Iced White Chocolate Lavender Mocha

Iced White Chocolate Lavender Mocha

$5.65+

Enjoy bright notes of lavender sweetened with white chocolate over ice.

Frozen White Chocolate Lavender Mocha

Frozen White Chocolate Lavender Mocha

$5.90+

Enjoy bright notes of lavender sweetened and frozen with white chocolate.

Hot Drinks

Americano

Americano

$3.65+

Energize your day with our rich, handcrafted espresso poured over hot water. Need an extra boost? Add additional shots.

Au Lait

Au Lait

$3.65+

A bold cup of black Central American coffee topped with steamed milk. Add your favorite flavor to sweeten this soothing cup!

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.90+

Enjoy a flavorful and energizing cup of craft coffee from Honduras, Guatemala, or Mexico.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.90+

Try our handcrafted espresso combined with smooth and airy foamed milk. Choose the traditional 8oz which highlights the rich notes of chocolate found in our espresso. Want more? Try it in our 12oz.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.90+

Enjoy a rich and flavorful combination of masala chai, wild-grown black tea, and high quality spices perfectly balanced with steamed milk. Add our handcrafted espresso to enjoy a “Dirty Chai Tea Latte.”

Cinnamon Orange Spice Tea Latte

Cinnamon Orange Spice Tea Latte

$4.90+

This tea latte is so refreshing. Enjoy the our Cinnamon Orange Spice Tea from Compassion Tea combined with a little caramel and cinnamon and your choice of steamed milk.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.90

This 4 oz European style drink consists of 2 oz of rich espresso and 2 oz of creamy, steamed milk. This perfect balance both softens the espresso and enhances flavor.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.90+

Our baristas handcraft our espresso by pulling a “shot” of pressurized water through carefully ground espresso beans. HOPE espresso is accented with notes of rich, nutty chocolate. It is uniquely handcrafted for every drink.

Flat White

Flat White

$3.90

Served in a traditional 8 oz cup, we combine our handcrafted espresso with velvety steamed milk.

Honeycomb Latte

Honeycomb Latte

$4.90+

Enjoy a delightful combination of rich honey, hazelnut, and white chocolate in our traditional latte.

HOPE To-Go: Hot Coffee

$24.15

Need coffee to-go? Order your favorite HOPE Coffee roast to share with your friends and co-workers. Available in our disposable to-go containers.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.15+

Try our handcrafted hot chocolate made with Holland’s finest cacao, sweet vanilla, steamed milk, and whipped cream. Choose either white or dark chocolate. Feeling fancy? Combine them both for a Tuxedo Hot Chocolate.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.90+

Select your favorite tea from our high quality Compassion Teas steeped for your enjoyment.

Latte

Latte

$4.15+

Our baristas handcraft this classic drink by combining our rich espresso with steamed milk. Try the original or add your favorite flavor for added sweetness!

London Fog

London Fog

$4.15+

This combination of concentrated Earl Grey Compassion Tea, steamed milk, and smooth vanilla creates a subtly sweet twist to this classic tea.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.40

Enjoy our rich, handcrafted espresso accented with 1 oz of steamed milk. This 3 oz drink is small yet powerful and rich in flavor.

Matcha

Matcha

$4.90+

Try our organic Japanese green tea gently mixed with steamed milk. It is full of antioxidants and will energize you throughout your day!

Mocha

Mocha

$4.90+

Try our classic latte accented with rich Dutch chocolate.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.40+

It’s everyone’s favorite fall drink, but with a twist of caramel & sprinkle of biscoff cookie crumbs to make it extra special!

Salted Caramel Latte

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.90+

Enjoy our classic latte paired with sweet toffee and salted caramel.

Sunnyvale Blue Matcha

Sunnyvale Blue Matcha

$4.90+

Bring out your Sunnyvale Raider pride with a Sunnyvale Blue matcha! Blue matcha is made from Thai butterfly pea flowers. Add vanilla or lavender for a sweet treat!

Sunnyvale Latte

Sunnyvale Latte

$4.90+

Try our tasty tribute to the town of Sunnyvale. Made with caramel and hazelnut, this handcrafted latte brings sunshine into your day!

Sweet Cinnamon Latte

Sweet Cinnamon Latte

$4.90+

Our classic latte paired with white chocolate and cinnamon.

Hot Tea Latte

Hot Tea Latte

$4.15+

Select your favorite Compassion Tea to pair with steamed milk and your choice of syrup. The most popular Hot Tea Latte is our London Fog.

Iced and Cold Drinks

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.90+

Energize your day with our rich, handcrafted espresso poured over ice and filtered water. Need an extra boost? Add additional shots.

Iced Chai Tea Latte

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.15+

Enjoy a rich and flavorful combination of masala chai, wild-grown black tea, and high quality spices perfectly balanced with milk and poured over ice. Add our handcrafted espresso to enjoy a “Dirty Chai Tea Latte.”

Iced Cinnamon Orange Spice Tea Latte

Iced Cinnamon Orange Spice Tea Latte

$5.15+

This iced tea latte is so refreshing. Enjoy the our Cinnamon Orange Spice Tea from Compassion Tea combined with a little caramel and cinnamon and your choice of milk.

Iced Cold Brew

Iced Cold Brew

$4.65+

Our baristas handcraft this bold and flavorful cold brew by slowly brewing our Honduran Medium roast for 12+ hours. For those with a sweet tooth, try our Sweet Cream or Coconut Cold Brew.

Iced Espresso

Iced Espresso

$3.15+

Try our rich, handcrafted espresso shaken and poured over ice.

Iced Honeycomb Latte

Iced Honeycomb Latte

$5.15+

Enjoy a delightful combination of rich honey, hazelnut, and white chocolate in our classic iced latte. It’s a crowd favorite!

Iced 'Hot' Chocolate

Iced 'Hot' Chocolate

$4.40+

Try our handcrafted “hot” chocolate made with Holland’s finest cacao and sweet vanilla poured over ice. Choose either white or dark chocolate. Feeling fancy? Combine them both for a Tuxedo Hot Chocolate.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.40+

Our baristas handcraft this classic drink by combining our rich espresso with milk and pouring it over ice. Try the original or add your favorite flavor for added sweetness!

Iced Lemonade

$2.90+

Old fashioned lemonade over ice.

Iced London Fog

Iced London Fog

$4.40+

This combination of concentrated Earl Grey Compassion Tea, smooth vanilla, and milk poured over ice creates a subtly sweet twist to this classic tea.

Iced Matcha

Iced Matcha

$5.15+

Try our organic Japanese green tea gently mixed with milk and poured over ice. It’s full of antioxidants and will energize you throughout your day!

Cold Milk

Cold Milk

$1.90+

Yep, it’s just milk.

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.15+

Try our classic iced latte accented with rich Dutch chocolate.

Iced Peach Strawberry Tea Lemonade

Iced Peach Strawberry Tea Lemonade

$5.40+

Try our lemonade with strawberry and green peach tea. Tastes like Spring!

Iced Salted Caramel Latte

Iced Salted Caramel Latte

$5.15+

Enjoy our classic iced latte paired with sweet toffee and salted caramel.

Iced Sunnyvale Blue Matcha

Iced Sunnyvale Blue Matcha

$5.15+

Bring out your Sunnyvale Raider pride with an iced Sunnyvale Blue matcha! Blue matcha is made from Thai butterfly pea flowers. Add vanilla or lavender for a sweet treat!

Iced Sunnyvale Latte

Iced Sunnyvale Latte

$5.15+

Try our tasty tribute to the town of Sunnyvale. Made with caramel and hazelnut, this handcrafted latte brings sunshine into your day!

Iced Sweet Cinnamon Latte

Iced Sweet Cinnamon Latte

$5.15+

Our classic latte paired with white chocolate and cinnamon.

Iced Tea Latte

Iced Tea Latte

$4.40+

Select your favorite iced Compassion Tea and syrup flavor to combine with milk and ice. The most popular Iced Tea Latte is our Iced London Fog.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.90+

Select your favorite tea from our high quality Compassion Teas steeped for your enjoyment and poured over ice.

HOPE To-Go: Cold Brew

$24.00

Need cold coffee to-go? Order our house made Cold Brew to share with your friends and co-workers. Available in our disposable to-go containers.

Compassion To-Go: Iced Tea

$14.00

Need Iced Tea to-go? Order your favorite Iced Compassion tea to share with your friends and co-workers. Available in our disposable to-go containers.

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Milkshake (Built to Last)

Frozen Milkshake (Built to Last)

$4.65+

Perfect for the non-coffee drinker! Now available in other flavors. The Built to Last: is a tribute to the company that built HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale! Their owner ironically isn't a fan of coffee, so we created this frozen treat without espresso for him.

Frozen Chai Tea Latte

Frozen Chai Tea Latte

$5.40+

Enjoy a frozen twist on our flavorful combination of masala chai, wild-grown black tea, high quality spices, and milk. Add our handcrafted espresso to enjoy a “Dirty Chai Tea Latte.”

Frozen Cinnamon Orange Spice Tea Latte

Frozen Cinnamon Orange Spice Tea Latte

$5.40+

This frozen tea latte is absolutely refreshing. Enjoy the our Cinnamon Orange Spice Tea from Compassion Tea blended with a little caramel and cinnamon and your choice of milk.

Frozen Latte

Frozen Latte

$4.65+

Enjoy a frozen twist to our classic latte. Try the original or add your favorite flavor for added sweetness!

Frozen London Fog

$4.65+
Frozen Honeycomb Latte

Frozen Honeycomb Latte

$5.40+

Enjoy a frozen twist to this delightful combination of sweet honey, hazelnut, and white chocolate. It’s a crowd favorite!

Frozen 'Hot' Chocolate

Frozen 'Hot' Chocolate

$4.65+

Try a frozen twist to our handcrafted “hot” chocolate made with Holland’s finest cacao and sweet vanilla. Choose either white or dark chocolate. Feeling fancy? Combine them both for a Tuxedo Hot Chocolate.

Frozen Matcha

Frozen Matcha

$5.40+

Enjoy a frozen twist to our organic Japanese matcha green tea. It’s full of antioxidants and will energize you throughout your day!

Frozen Mocha

Frozen Mocha

$5.40+

Try our classic frozen latte accented with rich Dutch chocolate.

Frozen Salted Caramel Latte

Frozen Salted Caramel Latte

$5.40+

Enjoy our classic frozen latte paired with sweet toffee and salted caramel.

Frozen Sunnyvale Blue Matcha

Frozen Sunnyvale Blue Matcha

$5.40+

Bring out your Sunnyvale Raider pride with a frozen Sunnyvale Blue matcha! Blue matcha is made from Thai butterfly pea flowers. Add vanilla or lavender for a sweet treat!

Frozen Sunnyvale Latte

Frozen Sunnyvale Latte

$5.40+

Try our tasty tribute to the town of Sunnyvale. Made with caramel and hazelnut, this handcrafted latte brings sunshine into your day!

Frozen Sweet Cinnamon Latte

Frozen Sweet Cinnamon Latte

$5.40+

Our classic latte paired with white chocolate and cinnamon.

Tea Drinks

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.90+

Enjoy a rich and flavorful combination of masala chai, wild-grown black tea, and high quality spices perfectly balanced with steamed milk. Add our handcrafted espresso to enjoy a “Dirty Chai Tea Latte.”

Cinnamon Orange Spice Tea Latte

Cinnamon Orange Spice Tea Latte

$4.90+

This tea latte is so refreshing. Enjoy the our Cinnamon Orange Spice Tea from Compassion Tea combined with a little caramel and cinnamon and your choice of steamed milk.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.90+

Select your favorite tea from our high quality Compassion Teas steeped for your enjoyment.

Hot Tea Latte

Hot Tea Latte

$4.15+

Select your favorite Compassion Tea to pair with steamed milk and your choice of syrup. The most popular Hot Tea Latte is our London Fog.

London Fog

London Fog

$4.15+

This combination of concentrated Earl Grey Compassion Tea, steamed milk, and smooth vanilla creates a subtly sweet twist to this classic tea.

Matcha

Matcha

$4.90+

Try our organic Japanese green tea gently mixed with steamed milk. It is full of antioxidants and will energize you throughout your day!

Sunnyvale Blue Matcha

Sunnyvale Blue Matcha

$4.90+

Bring out your Sunnyvale Raider pride with a Sunnyvale Blue matcha! Blue matcha is made from Thai butterfly pea flowers. Add vanilla or lavender for a sweet treat!

Compassion To-Go: Iced Tea

$14.00

Need Iced Tea to-go? Order your favorite Iced Compassion tea to share with your friends and co-workers. Available in our disposable to-go containers.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.90+

Select your favorite tea from our high quality Compassion Teas steeped for your enjoyment and poured over ice.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sunnyvale’s gathering place for craft coffee, tea, ice cream, pastries, breakfast tacos and more. Indoor and outdoor patio seating available.

Website

Location

129 N Collins Road, Sunnyvale, TX 75182

Directions

Gallery
HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale image
HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale image

Similar restaurants in your area

White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
orange star5.0 • 190
7331 Gaston Ave, Suite 100 Dallas, TX 75214
View restaurantnext
Sloane’s Sweet Treats - Downtown Rockwall Square
orange starNo Reviews
104 N San Jacinto STREET ROCKWALL, TX 75087
View restaurantnext
Garden Cafe - 5310 Junius St
orange starNo Reviews
5310 Junius St Dallas, TX 75214
View restaurantnext
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen - Dallas, TX
orange star4.2 • 2,897
5420 Ross Avenue Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Company Cafe & Bar - 2104 Greenville Ave
orange star4.4 • 1,118
2104 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
The Market Cafe at Bonton Farms - 6907 Bexar Street
orange starNo Reviews
6907 Bexar Street Dallas, TX 75215
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Sunnyvale
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Forney
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Rockwall
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (574 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Royse City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston