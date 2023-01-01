Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sunnyvale restaurants you'll love

Go
Sunnyvale restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Sunnyvale

Sunnyvale's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Scroll right

Must-try Sunnyvale restaurants

Settlers Table image

 

Settlers Table - 129 N Collins suite 1101

129 N Collins suite 1101, Sunnyvale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boss burger$16.00
Bacon, fried pickles, banana peppers, grilled onions, mushrooms, tomato, spinach, swiss cheese and our special house made boss sauce.
The southwestern$14.00
Green chile, pepper jack cheese, mustard, lettuce and tomato.
Beer battered fish filets$14.00
Served with your choice of two sides.
More about Settlers Table - 129 N Collins suite 1101
HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale image

 

HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale

129 N Collins Road, Sunnyvale

Avg 4.8 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Honeycomb Latte$0.00
Enjoy a delightful combination of rich honey, hazelnut, and white chocolate in our traditional latte.
London Fog$0.00
This combination of concentrated Earl Grey Compassion Tea, steamed milk, and smooth vanilla creates a subtly sweet twist to this classic tea.
Brisket, Fried Egg and Cheese Bagel Sandwich$5.50
Our signature sandwich with brisket, a fried egg* and American cheese served on an everything bagel with a side of roasted pepper cream cheese.
*Eggs cooked to medium. Consuming undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale
Consumer pic

 

La Carretera

3630 North Belt Line Road, SUNNYVALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
TROMPO TACO$2.99
Adovo grill pork, cilantro, onions, pineapple
EL TRIO Small$8.00
QUESO, GUACAMOLE, SALSA
CRISPY FISH TACO PLATE$12.00
Two breaded crispy or grill cod, crunchy slaw, buffalo sauce and jalapeno sauce on top
More about La Carretera

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sunnyvale

Cake

Salmon

Tacos

Brisket

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Sunnyvale to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Rockwall

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Forney

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Royse City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (750 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (313 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston