Sunnyvale restaurants you'll love

Settlers Table - 129 N Collins suite 1101
129 N Collins suite 1101, Sunnyvale
|Popular items
|Boss burger
|$16.00
Bacon, fried pickles, banana peppers, grilled onions, mushrooms, tomato, spinach, swiss cheese and our special house made boss sauce.
|The southwestern
|$14.00
Green chile, pepper jack cheese, mustard, lettuce and tomato.
|Beer battered fish filets
|$14.00
Served with your choice of two sides.
HOPE Coffee Sunnyvale
129 N Collins Road, Sunnyvale
|Popular items
|Honeycomb Latte
|$0.00
Enjoy a delightful combination of rich honey, hazelnut, and white chocolate in our traditional latte.
|London Fog
|$0.00
This combination of concentrated Earl Grey Compassion Tea, steamed milk, and smooth vanilla creates a subtly sweet twist to this classic tea.
|Brisket, Fried Egg and Cheese Bagel Sandwich
|$5.50
Our signature sandwich with brisket, a fried egg* and American cheese served on an everything bagel with a side of roasted pepper cream cheese.
*Eggs cooked to medium. Consuming undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
La Carretera
3630 North Belt Line Road, SUNNYVALE
|Popular items
|TROMPO TACO
|$2.99
Adovo grill pork, cilantro, onions, pineapple
|EL TRIO Small
|$8.00
QUESO, GUACAMOLE, SALSA
|CRISPY FISH TACO PLATE
|$12.00
Two breaded crispy or grill cod, crunchy slaw, buffalo sauce and jalapeno sauce on top