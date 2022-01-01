Go
Toast

Jerusalem Express

Jerusalem Express provides a fully integrated and customized experience that will bring fresh, hot and delicious pizza straight to your door. Start by choosing your favorite crust (Regular, Whole Wheat or Gluten Free). You will then move to our list of available pizza sauces, followed by a choice of Jerusalem Pizza Cheese or, for the vegans out there, try our vegan cheese option. Next, choose as many toppings as you would like from our exciting list of fresh and tasty toppings. Finally, sit back, relax and enjoy your own custom Jerusalem Pizza!

24 East Forest Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

24 East Forest Avenue

Englewood NJ

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:30 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Space 54

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bianco Nero Gelato

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zula Mediterranean Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cassie's Restaurant & Coal Burning Brick Oven Pizza

No reviews yet

Come Enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston