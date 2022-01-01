Jerusalem Express provides a fully integrated and customized experience that will bring fresh, hot and delicious pizza straight to your door. Start by choosing your favorite crust (Regular, Whole Wheat or Gluten Free). You will then move to our list of available pizza sauces, followed by a choice of Jerusalem Pizza Cheese or, for the vegans out there, try our vegan cheese option. Next, choose as many toppings as you would like from our exciting list of fresh and tasty toppings. Finally, sit back, relax and enjoy your own custom Jerusalem Pizza!



24 East Forest Avenue