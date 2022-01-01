Joe's Bar & Restaurant

Reel Bar

No reviews yet

In 2014, Andy Christensen and Ray Fogg opened Reel Bar on South Bass Island, better known as Put-in-Bay, Ohio. The bar, which is located in the historic building formerly known as Tony’s, was completely remodeled to offer a rustic setting honoring its island roots. As the name suggests, Reel Bar features décor focused on fishing, boating and Lake Erie island life. In a tongue-in-cheek play on their new name, it’s a “Reel New Bar in a Reel Old Place."

