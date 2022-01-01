Go
Margaritas on the Rock image

Margaritas on the Rock

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

96 Reviews

185 Toledo Avenue

Put In Bay, OH 43456

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

185 Toledo Avenue, Put In Bay OH 43456

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Reel Bar

No reviews yet

In 2014, Andy Christensen and Ray Fogg opened Reel Bar on South Bass Island, better known as Put-in-Bay, Ohio. The bar, which is located in the historic building formerly known as Tony’s, was completely remodeled to offer a rustic setting honoring its island roots. As the name suggests, Reel Bar features décor focused on fishing, boating and Lake Erie island life. In a tongue-in-cheek play on their new name, it’s a “Reel New Bar in a Reel Old Place."

Boathouse Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Joe's Bar & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Swipe Right Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Margaritas on the Rock

orange star4.5 • 96 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston