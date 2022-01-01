Orchard Bar & Table
Ørchard Bar & Table is open daily for dinner and each Sunday for brunch. Enjoy European-inspired new American cuisine featuring dry-aged steak, wagyu beef, fresh seafood and more.
3266 NE Catawba Rd
Popular Items
Location
3266 NE Catawba Rd
Port Clinton OH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Farm Stand Cafe & Bar
Located on historic Catawba Island, Ørchard Farm Stands is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Signature items include a variety of shareable appetizers, salads & soup, prime beef smash burgers, sandwiches, and applewood fired pizzas.
The Cafe at Gem Beach
See you at the Lake!
Twin Oast Brewing
At Twin Oast, our goal is to create Farm-to-Fermenter brews, and Farm-to-Table
food. We strive to use high-quality, fresh, and local ingredients while making a
majority of our menu items from scratch.
Canoe Club Wine Bar
Wine Bar & Wood Fired Pizza