Orchard Bar & Table

Ørchard Bar & Table is open daily for dinner and each Sunday for brunch. Enjoy European-inspired new American cuisine featuring dry-aged steak, wagyu beef, fresh seafood and more.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Short Rib$30.00
Slowly-Braised Beef Short Rib with Chargrilled Asparagus, Whipped Potatoes & Red Wine Demi-Glacé
Lobster Risotto$9.00
Beet Salad$11.00
Braised beets, goat cheese, truffle & honey vinaigrette, arugula garnish
Regular Fries$6.00
Dry-Aged Wagyu Burger$21.00
Half Pound Wagyu Beef Burger on a Grilled Potato Bun with Farm Stand Chili Bacon Jam, Aged Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, Served with Truffle Fries
Scallops$42.00
Griddle-seared Jumbo Scallops with Corn Bacon Risotto & Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Bowl Soup Of The Day$11.00
Orchard Salad$9.00
Mixed greens, apple, feta, peptias, sherry-shallot vinaigrette
Strawberry Lavender$6.00
Coconut Shrimp$14.00
Coconut breaded shrimp, hot Catawba peach and horseradish dipping sauce
Location

3266 NE Catawba Rd

Port Clinton OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
