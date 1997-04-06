American
Bars & Lounges
McCarthy's Restaurant & Pub
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Started in 2005 McCarthy’s quickly became one of Port Clinton’s Historic Downtown iconic establishments. Serving Irish dishes as well as American classics. Here at McCarthy's we strive to provide an enjoyable experience for the families that dine here by offering a clean, cozy, inviting dining experience along with the atmosphere of an Irish Pub and Irish theme and with a staff that is professional, friendly and helpful. We strive to go over and above for every customer that walks in our doors.
Location
101 Madison Street, Port Clinton, OH 43452
