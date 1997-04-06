Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

McCarthy's Restaurant & Pub

1,610 Reviews

$$

101 Madison Street

Port Clinton, OH 43452

Popular Items

Wings
Grilled Celtic Reuben
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Appetizers

Fried Cheese Curds

$11.50
Fried Pickles

$10.50

Fries

$9.00

Loaded Spuds

$15.50

Your choice of hand cut fries or tots Chili Cheese - Homemade chili, shredded Monterey jack cheese and onion. Reuben - Corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese with a drizzle of thousand island. Shepherd’s Pie - Topped with Shepherd’s pie mix smothered with shredded Monterey jack cheese and gravy. Poutine - Deep fried cheese curds and fresh Provolone topped with our Mushroom gravy.

Mccarthy's Chips & Eileen's Famous Dip

$8.00

Basket full of McCarthy's homemade chips served with 2 sides of Eileen's dip.

Mini Corn Dogs

$10.00

Onion Rings

$11.50
Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Scotch Eggs

$15.50

A McCarthy's Tradition! Three hard boiled eggs, wrapped in tasty sausage, covered in bread crumbs and deep fried. Served with our chipotle ranch sauce.

Wings

$15.00+

Burgers, Sandwiches, Wraps & Fish

Blarney Burger

$10.00+

Straight up, naked with cheese

Smokehouse Burger

$17.50

Burger topped with everyone’s favorite house made bacon jam, sautéed mushrooms and onions and melted smoked onion cheddar cheese

Mother Clucker

$15.50

The best chicken sandwich you will ever have! Lightly breaded chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickle and drizzled with a sriracha aoli

Grilled Celtic Reuben

$16.50

You've tried the rest. Now taste the best! Succulent corned beef slowly cooked in Smithwick's beer and whiskey topped with Swiss cheese, kraut and thousand island on marble rye.

Perch Sandwich

$18.50

Perch with lettuce and tomato, served on a toasted bun with a side of slaw & tartar.

Pike Perch Basket

$22.00

Heaping mound of perch, lightly battered and flash fried, featuring McCarthy’s chips and fresh slaw.

Lake Erie Perch Basket

$33.00Out of stock
Fish N' Chips Basket

$19.50Out of stock

Cod beer battered and served atop McCarthy’s homemade chips with slaw and tarter.

Perch Wrap

$17.50

Perch, cole slaw, diced tomatoes, and shredded cheese, topped with our chipotle ranch sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Hot. Cool. Balanced. We coat our chicken tenders in buffalo sauce and roll them up with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and ranch

BURGER NIGHT

$8.00+

Straight up, naked with cheese

check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Started in 2005 McCarthy’s quickly became one of Port Clinton’s Historic Downtown iconic establishments. Serving Irish dishes as well as American classics. Here at McCarthy's we strive to provide an enjoyable experience for the families that dine here by offering a clean, cozy, inviting dining experience along with the atmosphere of an Irish Pub and Irish theme and with a staff that is professional, friendly and helpful. We strive to go over and above for every customer that walks in our doors.

101 Madison Street, Port Clinton, OH 43452

