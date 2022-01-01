Go
Toast

Johnny T's Bistro

Our entire staff, upon completion of a thorough interview and hiring process, agrees with and desires to share our mission statement through the services they give you, our guest. We bring to you the benefits of a large corporate restaurant with the uniqueness of a local neighborhood establishment, by building relationships with you as an individual. The personal mission for the proprietors, managers and each employee of Johnny T’s Bistro will be: Give each of our guests Absolute Quality.

SALADS

173 E South St • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids burger$6.50
Stir Fry$11.59
Assorted fresh stir fry veggies with our signature sauce over steamed rice. For the spicy appetite try it sriracha style.
Colt Roll$13.50
Tempura shrimp, crab, cucumber, cream cheese topped with sweet & spicy sauce and crunch flakes
Midwest Ranch Wrap$12.29
Crispy chicken with ranch, lettuce, tomato and co-jack cheese.
Salmon$16.59
Tender and flaky Chilean salmon pan seared. Glazed or seasoned to your desire: Blackened, Teriyaki or Sesame ginger.
Thai Chicken Wrap$12.29
Crispy chicken in a wrap shell with house made broccoli cabbage slaw and Thai sweet pepper remoulade.
Wagyu Burger$11.99
We are partnering with SugarBush Cattle, Inc., a farming operation from Allen, Michigan, to bring you what some say is the fnest beef in the world: Wagyu beef burgers. Just for this burger we have developed a custom seasoning blend, a new burger bun from a bakery in Chicago, and a house made steak aioli for the sauce. Includes your choice of cheese 11.99

Additional toppings 1.00 each: Bacon, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, flame roasted peppers, shaved ham, pico de gallo, avocado, brushetta tomatoes or extra cheese
California Roll$10.00
Crab, avocado & cucumber
Johnny Albuquerque$9.29
Fresh greens, pico de gallo, co-jack cheese, tortilla chips, and flame roasted corn black beans.
Icelandic Cod$14.69
Icelandic cod fillets, mild and flaky hand dipped, breaded or broiled with your choice of seasonings.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Takeout

Location

173 E South St

Hillsdale MI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Local Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Sharon's House of Pancakes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

New York Taco - Hillsdale Michigan

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Saucy Dog's BBQ

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Friends, GREAT BBQ!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston