JoJo Carloni's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy homemade Italian cuisine in a contemporary yet comfortable atmosphere. All dishes are made with the finest fresh ingredients!

627 W Bagley Road

Popular Items

SM House Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, carrot, and onion
Calzone$14.00
Small Pizza$9.00
Lrg House Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, carrot, and onion
Wedding Soup Bowl$6.00
Rosemary Roll$1.00
Made with our homemade dough
Medium Pizza$12.00
Large Pizza$15.00
Jumbo Wings (10 Wings)$15.00
Gluten Free
Mozzarella Balls$9.00
Fried fresh mozzarella and a side of marinara
Berea OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
