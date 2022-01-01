Go
Toast

June BYOB - Collingswood

Upscale French BYOB

690 Haddon Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (230 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

690 Haddon Ave

Collingswood NJ

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Kitchen Consigliere

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Pop Shop

No reviews yet

The Pop Shop’s award-winning menu offers a quirky collection of modern American comfort foods. Besides all-day breakfasts, build-your-own burgers, and many different grilled cheese sandwiches, the menu features hot and cold sandwiches, appetizers, great salads, ice cream treats, real milk shakes, and specialty fountain beverages. Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan choices, too!

Cafe Antonio II

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Indiya, Collingswood NJ

No reviews yet

Flavors of India.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston