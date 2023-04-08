Go
Kagen Coffee & Crepes - Spokane imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Kagen Coffee & Crepes - Kennewick -

Open today 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

308 West Kennewick Avenue

Kennewick, WA 99336

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

308 West Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick WA 99336

Directions

Gallery

Kagen Coffee & Crepes - Spokane image

Similar restaurants in your area

Shade Cafe
orange star4.8 • 23
1299 Fowler St Richland, WA 99352
View restaurantnext
Sorbenots Coffee - Hermiston
orange star4.7 • 164
1379 N 1st Street Hermiston, OR 97838
View restaurantnext
Andy's North
orange star4.3 • 258
3321 W Court St Pasco, WA 99301
View restaurantnext
THB - WA - Kennewick, W Clearwater Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4305 W Clearwater AVE Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Kennewick

Hops n Drops - Kennewick
orange star4.6 • 3,131
4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd Kennewick, WA 99338
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Kennewick
orange star4.5 • 1,757
1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Proof Gastropub
orange star4.8 • 1,139
924 N. Columbia Center Blvd Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Uncle Sam's Saloon
orange star4.4 • 166
8378 W Gage Blvd Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Poutine, Eh?
orange star4.8 • 108
3902 W Clearwater Ave. Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Kennewick

Richland

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Pendleton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Kagen Coffee & Crepes - Kennewick -

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston