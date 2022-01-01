Kauai Pasta Lihue
Come in and enjoy!
3-3142 Kuhio Hwy
Location
3-3142 Kuhio Hwy
Lihue HI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Kiibo Restaurant
Newly renovated Japanese restaurant located in the heart of Lihue, Kaua'i
Kauai Beer Company
We are a small local brewpub, focused on creating an atmosphere to enjoy good beer and food.
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Mark's Place
Mark’s Place is a takeout restaurant that serves up hearty portions of the best Kauai food, including gourmet plate lunches, bentos, healthy salads, sandwiches, desserts and pre-packaged omiyage snacks.