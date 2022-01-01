Go
Kecco's Neapolitan Woodfire Kitchen

114 Westminster Pike

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Arugola & Pere$10.00
Arugola/Pear / Walnuts/ Gorgonzola/Balsamic vineagrette
Cheesesteak$11.00
Chopped Ribeye/fried onions/american cheese/L.T. &mayo
Margherita Verace$13.00
Fior di latte / Basil/ tomato puree
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine/ Shaved Parmiggiano/ Croutons
Panagliato$5.00
Our homemade garlic bread
NY Style Pizza$12.00
French Fries$5.00
Mozzarella In Carrozza$10.00
Homemade fried mozzarella
Carnosa$18.00
Peperoni/ham/Sausage/Bacon/meatball/mozzarella
CHICKEN PARMIGGIANA$23.00
Chicken breast breaded and deep fried topped with tomato sauce abd melted mozzarella.served with pasta
Location

114 Westminster Pike

Reisterstown MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
