Kelly's Bar & Grill
Kelly's Bar & Grill is the second oldest bar in Washington state. It is a great place to meet friends and enjoy a hot Kelly Burger and a cold beer.
324 W. 4th St.
Location
324 W. 4th St.
Newport WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Epic Coffee
HOT, FAST, & FRIENDLY
Lake Brews Espresso
Thank you for supporting local!
Linger Longer Lounge
Thank you for choosing us!
Iron Pizza Co II
Rustic pizza parlor and taphouse set in the beautiful area of Athol Idaho