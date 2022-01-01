Kemosabe At Silverheels - 603 East Main St.
Open today 4:00 PM - 9:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Location
603 East Main Street, Frisco CO 80443
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lazo Empanadas Bluebird Market (Location 5) - Unit 117 - Bluebird Market (5)
No Reviews
325 Blue River Pkwy Silverthorne, CO 80498
View restaurant