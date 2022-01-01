Go
  • Kemosabe At Silverheels - 603 East Main St.
Kemosabe At Silverheels - 603 East Main St.

Open today 4:00 PM - 9:30 PM

No reviews yet

603 East Main Street

Frisco, CO 80443

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Most Popular

Broiled Eel (Unagi) Nigiri
$14.95
Margarita, Top Shelf
$16.00
Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri
$13.95
Lamb Gyro
$12.95

Sliced lamb, lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce

Eel

Broiled Eel (Unagi) Nigiri
$14.95
Nigiri

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri
$13.95
Lamb Gyros

Lamb Gyro
$12.95

Sliced lamb, lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm

603 East Main Street, Frisco CO 80443

