Go
Toast

Kiyomi

Come on in and enjoy!

SUSHI

481 ]-483 Grattan Street • $

Avg 4.9 (139 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Sommelier
Takeout

Location

481 ]-483 Grattan Street

Chicopee MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lucky Strike Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come and grab some great Home Style Meals!

The Collegian Court

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

D'Angelo

No reviews yet

Dangelo franchise

DA

No reviews yet

Dangelo franchise

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston