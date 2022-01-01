Go
Toast

Rumbleseat Bar and Grille

We are Currently Open Sunday Through Saturday for Take Out!

PIZZA • GRILL

482 Springfield St • $$

Avg 4.3 (455 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Cajun Chicken Sandwich$7.09
Grilled Chicken with Our Special Cajun Seasoning, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on White, Wheat, Rye, Deli Roll, White Wrap or Wheat Wrap. Served with Chips and Pickles. Substitute Any of Our Fries or Onion Rings for an Extra Charge
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

482 Springfield St

Chicopee MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Collegian Court

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lucky Strike Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come and grab some great Home Style Meals!

Kiyomi

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Chef Wayne's Big Mamou: Cajun on the Go

No reviews yet

Cajun inspired Take-Out & Delivery fare.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston