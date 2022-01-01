Go
Toast

Koal's BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

5803 Colisuem Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Small Brisket Plate$14.00
Chopped or slices USDA Prime slow smoked brisket. Comes with your choice of two sides. Served with pickles, Onion & a yeast roll.
Includes Drink Station
Regular Pulled Pork Plate$16.00
Slow Roasted Smoked Pulled Pork topped with Original BBQ sauce. Comes with your choice of two sides. Served with pickles, onions, a roll. Includes Drink Station.
Brisket Potato$12.00
Our Steakhouse potato served with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon buts & chives. Topped with our USDA Prime Brisket.
Severed with out yeast rolls.
Includes drink station
Regular Brisket Sandwich$12.00
Chopped or sliced prime brisket topped w/ BBQ Sauce
Includes 1 side & drink station
Regular Rib Plate$18.00
Slow smoked "St. Louis" ribs in Original BBQ Sauce or Sweet Thai Chili. Comes with your choice of two sides. Serve with pickles, onion & a yeast roll.
Includes Drink Station
PB&J Combo$15.00
Pulled Pork, Sliced Brisket & Jalapeño Pepperjack Cheese Pork Sausage. Topped with BBQ Sauce & Coleslaw
Includes 1 side & Drink Station
Regular Chicken Plate$14.00
Slow Smoked Chicken Smoked to Perfection! Topped with Original BBQ Sauce. Comes with your choice of two sides. Served with pickles, onions, a roll.
Included Drink Station.
Prime Brisket Potato Casserole$15.00
Loaded potato casserole topped with prime brisket & BBQ sauce. Served with our yeast roll
Includes drink station.
Brisket Hobo Combo$13.00
Chopped Beef on Hot Pressed Gambino’s French Bread
Includes 1 side & Drink station
Regular Brisket Plate$18.00
Chopped or slices USDA Prime slow smoked brisket. Comes with your choice of two sides. Served with pickles, Onion & a yeast roll.
Includes Drink Station
See full menu

Location

5803 Colisuem Blvd

Alexandria LA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rotolo's Craft & Crust

No reviews yet

Your new happy place; the best of good food, good vibes, and no bullsh*t. Featuring authentic Italian crusts in three styles in award-winning combinations.

Beans N Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beans n' Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Good People Kitchen

No reviews yet

At Good People Kitchen in Alexandria, we are on a mission to provide a health oriented, quality eating experience by producing creative creations, using fresh, local ingredients. NOW MORE THAN EVER. What we choose to feed ourselves with food that can have a massive effect on future health. Eat, Love, GPK!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston