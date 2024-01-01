LA Burrito Co
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
520 Whittier Boulevard, Montebello CA 90640
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
AWSOM - Montebello - A02 - Montebello
No Reviews
616 Whittier Blvd Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurant
Salvatore Italian Restaurant - Montebello, CA
4.5 • 1,771
125 N 6th St Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurant
Treat Yourself Keto - 3501 W Beverly Blvd
No Reviews
3501 W Beverly Blvd Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurant
Fusion Wings - 1001 West Beverly Boulevard
No Reviews
1001 West Beverly Boulevard Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurant