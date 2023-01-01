Lafayette Club -
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
11 High St, Amesbury MA 01913
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA - 26 Millyard #8
No Reviews
26 Millyard #8 Amesbury, MA 01950
View restaurant
Barking Dog Bar and Grill - 21 Friend Street
No Reviews
21 Friend Street Amesbury, MA 01913
View restaurant
HEAV'NLY DONUTS - Amesbury - 60 Haverhill Road
No Reviews
60 Haverhill Road Amesbury, MA 01913
View restaurant