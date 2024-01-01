Go
Banner picView gallery

Lakers Inn - 407 N 2nd St

Open today 10:00 AM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

407 N 2nd St

Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

407 N 2nd St, Coeur d'Alene ID 83814

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,153
209 East Lakeside Avenue Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
315Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
315 E Wallace Ave Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
The Olympia
orange starNo Reviews
301 E LAKESIDE AVE Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
Takara
orange starNo Reviews
309 E Lakeside Ave Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
Fire Artisan Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
517 Sherman Ave. Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
Bier Haus
orange starNo Reviews
515 E Sherman Ave Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Coeur d'Alene

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - CDA
orange star4.2 • 2,014
1710 W Riverstone Dr Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,153
209 East Lakeside Avenue Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
Trails End Brewery
orange star4.7 • 187
356 W Bosanko Ave Coeur D Alene, ID 83815
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Coeur d'Alene

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Lakers Inn - 407 N 2nd St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston