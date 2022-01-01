Last Chair Kitchen and Bar

Go
Open daily for take-out from 4:30 - 8:00 pm. Please check back frequently for updated specials, bulk soups, and take-and-bake items.

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

1705 E Lakeshore Dr • $$

Avg 4.6 (686 reviews)

Popular Items

Draught Works Scepter IPA$5.00
Omission Pale Ale$5.00
Hearty Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, marinated tomatoes, candied jalapeno bacon, pistachios, shaved pecorino, evoo, cherry balsamic vinegar
Grilled Caesar$10.00
Romaine, house croutons, lemon, parmesan
Goody Bowl$16.00
Farro, french green lentils, local seasonal vegetables, arugula, cilantro - walnut pesto, creamy tamari sauce
Lewis & Clark Juicy Obsession Hazy IPA$5.00
Soup of the Day - Bowl$7.00
Vegetable Barley (Vegan)
House Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, carrots, radish, toasted pepitas, choice of dressing
Soup of the Day - Cup$4.00
Vegetable Barley (Vegan)
Yak Burrito$19.00
Chipotle ground beef, vegetables, black beans, rice, house queso, verde, crema, guacamole
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1705 E Lakeshore Dr

Whitefish MT

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
