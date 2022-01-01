Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
1592 First Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1592 First Ave
New York NY
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
H&H Bagels - Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
GRAY HAWK GRILL
Gray Hawk Grill is an casual American grill conveniently located on Manhattans Upper East Side. A neighborhood grill sourcing only the best ingredients from NY's finest purveyors. Join us for dinner or just drinks Tuesday through Sunday. Saturday and Sunday weekend Brunch has started!
H&H Bagels - UES
Like no other Bagel in the World
Felice
Come in and enjoy!