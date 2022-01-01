Go
Toast

Legend Hot Chicken

Made Fresh Every Time! Legend Hot Chicken is the chicken specialist with multiple locations in Southern California. We specialize in serving delicious Nashville hot chicken with many side menus.
We are not fast food. We are fresh food! Your food is freshly made upon each order and can take up to 15-30 minutes. We also focus on fresh and high-quality ingredients. We make our own batter mix and bread the chicken in our restaurants.

2809 Via Campo Unit A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jumbo Sando Combo$14.00
Buns, 2 Jumbo Tenders, LHC Sauce, Pickle, Choice of Mac & Cheese or Coleslaw. Comes w/ Fries & Drink
LHC Wings 6pcs$10.00
Choose a hot level or flavor
1pc Tender$3.50
Choose hot level
Loaded Tender Fries$11.00
2 Tenders Cut into Bite-Size, French Fries, LHC Sauce, Cheese, Pickles.
Jumbo Sando$10.00
Buns, 2 Jumbo Tenders, LHC Sauce, Pickle, Choice of Mac & Cheese or Coleslaw.
2 Jumbo Tenders w/ Toast Combo$12.00
Comes w/ Fries & Drink
French Fries$4.00
Loaded Tender Mac & Cheese Combo$14.00
2 Tenders Cut into Bite-Size, Mac & Cheese, LHC Sauce, Cheese, Pickles. Comes w/ Fries & Drink
Loaded Tender Fries Combo$15.00
2 Tenders Cut into Bite-Size, French Fries, LHC Sauce, Cheese, Pickles. Comes w/ Fries & Drink
2 Jumbo Tenders w/ Toast$8.00
See full menu

Location

2809 Via Campo Unit A

Montebello CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Pieology 6031

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Noodle World - Monterey Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

It's Boba Time

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston