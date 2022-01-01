Go
Letty's Tavern

Modern American Gastropub. Featuring seasonal fare, east coast pizza, innovative cocktails and a eclectic selection of wine

201 State Street • $$

Avg 3.9 (83 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$6.00
house made hand cut french fries served with ketchup and calabrian chili aioli
12" Marg$16.00
The Burger$20.00
grilled onion, lettuce, american cheese, meyer lemon brown butter aioli
Gems$13.00
gems lettuce, red onion, pickled cucumber, fet, green goddess dressing
KFC$16.00
korean fried chicken, kimchi, pickled veggie slaw
Burrata$18.00
onions two ways - confit and raw, roasted garlic, shallot, calabrian chili
**all pizza are ~14 inches**
Wings$14.00
1 pound of wings, house buffalo sauce, blue cheese on the side
12" Cliftonian$17.00
12" White Pesto$17.00
Cliftonian$17.00
an upside down delco specialty. provolone and mozzarella cheese, our pizza sauce, pepperoni. bottom to top, in that order
**all pizza are ~14 inches**
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

201 State Street

Kennett Square PA

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
