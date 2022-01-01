Go
Little Duck Diner

150 West Saint Julian Street

Popular Items

SALMON AVOCADO SALAD$12.95
Salmon, spring mix, avocado, red onions, tomatoes, pickled daikon & carrots, creamy cucumber dill dressing
CHICKEN FINGERS$9.95
served with french fries
ASIAN PORK BOWL$12.95
Ground pork, fried rice, basil, onion, tomato, cucumbers, cilantro, pickled carrots & daikon, cage-free egg
CHICKEN BOWL$12.95
Grilled chicken, fried rice, tomato, cucumbers, pickled carrots & daikon, avocado, cilantro
CLASSIC GRILLED CHEESE$8.95
Cheddar, American
SNOOTY CLUB$12.95
Ham, turkey, applewood bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce, Havarti, tomato. fries
LITTLE DUCK IN PARIS$12.95
French toast, applewood bacon, cage-free eggs, maple syrup, Saigon cinnamon
TRAINWRECK$11.95
Applewood bacon, sausage, fried cage-free egg, cheddar, American
BISCUIT SANDWICH$8.95
Buttermilk biscuit, breakfast sausage, cage-free egg, home fries
Location

150 West Saint Julian Street

Savannah GA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

