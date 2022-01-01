Go
  • Little Bean Coffee Company

Little Bean Coffee Company

Coffee shop and cafe, perfect blend of coffee, food, and friends. Come in and say hello!

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

395 Lake Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (345 reviews)

Popular Items

Bagel$2.50
Build It - BYO Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
Customize your perfect breakfast sandwich! Choose your bread and add cheese, meat, veggies.
Americano$2.20
Espresso with hot water
Classic Breakfast Burrito$6.95
Breakfast burrito with roasted potatoes, your choice of cheese, and egg. Add veggies, or meat
Chicken Salad$12.85
House made with roasted chicken, grapes, green onion, and a creamy tarragon balsamic dressing served with greens on a croissant.
Chai Latte$4.15
Tea latte with spices and milk
Latte$3.35
Espresso with steamed milk, a dash of foam. Add flavor or change milk to customize
Drip Coffee$2.05
Drip coffee from Anodyne Coffee Roasters. House blend avialable everyday or rotating origin
Popeye Sammie$6.85
Breakfast sandwich with egg, spinach, provolone, and house made pesto - served on your choice of bread
Honey Oat Latte$4.55
Honey, vanilla, espresso and oat milk
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

395 Lake Street

Antioch IL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:20 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:25 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:25 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:25 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:25 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:25 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:20 pm
