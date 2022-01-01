Go
LOS TACOS No.1

Tacos
Los Tacos No.1

340 Lafayette St.

Popular Items

Chorizo Burrito$5.51
Marinated Ground Pork and Egg
A La Mexicana Burrito$5.51
(Vegetarian) - Onions, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Cactus and Egg
California Burrito$5.51
Bacon, Potato, Cheese and Egg
Machaca Burrito$5.51
Shredded Beef and Egg

Location

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
