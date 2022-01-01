Go
Lou's Food Bar

Nashville Hot in the Mile High

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

701 N Grant St • $

Avg 4 (150 reviews)

Popular Items

3 Piece Chicken Tender$8.50
Served with Waffle Fries & Sauce
9 Piece Chicken Tender$18.00
Served with Waffle Fries & Sauce
6 Chicken Nugget$8.00
Served with Waffle Fries & Sauce
Lou's Chicken Sandwich$7.50
Crispy Chicken Breast, Dill Pickles
Lou's Plus$9.00
Crispy Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickles & Rooster Sauce
Side Waffle Fries$3.50
Side Mac n Cheese$3.50
2 Tenders$4.00
Caesar Salad$6.00
Classic Caesar Salad, Creamy, Garlicky, Lemony with Herbed Croutons
6 Piece Chicken Tender$14.00
Served with Waffle Fries & Sauce
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

701 N Grant St

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Odyssey Italian restaurant and wine bar

No reviews yet

Italian Restaurant

Sushi Cup Ronin Kitchen

No reviews yet

SUSHI CUP IS A MODERN AND UNIQUE TWIST ON POKE WHICH COMBINES HAWAIIAN, KOREAN AND JAPANESE FOOD TOGETHER.

Patterson Inn

No reviews yet

A quiet destination is a Historic Property in Capitol Hill. This is a reservation only establishment. Please visit our website or reserve now on Open Table.

Luca

No reviews yet

A neighborhood gem serving rustic, wood-fired Italian dishes. Handmade pastas, hand tossed pizzas, house made cheese and house cured salumi are among the nods to Chef Frank Bonanno's Sicilian roots.

