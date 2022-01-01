Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wild Taco Denver

215 East 7th Avenue

Denver, CO 80203

Popular Items

Shrimp Esquite
Buffalo
Fish

Ahi Poke Nachos

$14.50

ahi poke, fried wontons, scallions, jalapenos, pineapple, avocado, sesame seeds, pickled red onions, cucumber, chipotle aioli

Carne Asada Yuca Fries

$12.00

steak, queso chihuahua, jalapeno-cilantro aioli, pico, pickled red onion

Ceviche

$13.50

shrimp, lime, pico de gallo, jalapeno, tajin, avocado, cucumber, pineapple. Served with chips

Chicharrones

$6.00

fried pork rinds, tajin, lime

Guac & Chips

$9.00

jalapeno, onion, lime, cilantro, pico de gallo

Quesadilla

$8.00

flour tortilla, asadero. side of crema, cilantro, lettuce, pico, fire roasted tomato salsa

Queso Fundido

$11.00

Choice of Rajas, Chorizo, or plain, served with chips

Salsa & Chips

Choose from: Fire Roasted Tomato | Tomatillo-Avocado | Pineapple-Habanero (sweet & spicy) | Chile de Arbol (spicy)

Three Salsas & Chips

$7.00

Choose from: Fire Roasted Tomato | Tomatillo-Avocado | Pineapple-Habanero (sweet & spicy) | Chile de Arbol (spicy)

Four Salsas & Chips

$9.00

Choose from: Fire Roasted Tomato | Tomatillo-Avocado | Pineapple-Habanero (sweet & spicy) | Chile de Arbol (spicy)

BURRITOS & BOWLS

Burrito

$10.00

tomato rice, black beans, asadero cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, crema, guac

Rice Bowl

$11.00

white rice, kimchi, bell peppers, onions, zucchini, scallions, avocado, sesame seeds, soy dressing, jalapeno aioli. choice of: chicken, carnitas, bulgogi beef, rajas, shrimp +2, steak +3, buffalo skirt steak +4

Salad Bowl

$10.00

romaine, tri-colored bell peppers, cotija, pickled carrots, zucchini, corn, avocado, sriracha ranch. choice of: chicken, carnitas, bulgogi beef, rajas (each option +2), shrimp +2, KFT +3 steak +3, buffalo skirt steak +4

TACOS

Ahi

$6.25

cucumber-wasabi aioli, ponzu, sesame seeds, lettuce

Buffalo

$5.75

skirt steak, chimichurri, queso chihuahua, tamari-lime onion, avocado, cilantro

Bulgogi (Korean BBQ)

$4.50

ground beef, tamari, garlic, calabacitas, kimchi, scallions

Carnitas

$4.50

pork, pickled red onion, morita sauce, cilantro

Chicken & Waffle

$5.00

buttermilk brined chicken fried in waffle batter, crispy bacon, scallions, spicy maple butter sauce

Chicken Tinga

$4.25

onion, cilantro, crema, cotija

Fish

$6.00

fried mahi mahi, chipotle aioli, cabbage-carrot slaw

KFT (Korean Fried Tofu)

$4.75

spicy gouchujang sauce, asian slaw, tamari onions, sesame seeds, scallions

Nopal

$4.50

grilled cactus, corn, red bell pepper, avocado, black beans, tomatillo-avocado salsa, cilantro

Pork Pastor

$4.75

pineapple, cilantro, pickled red onion

Quesabirria Plate

$14.00

2 quesabirria tacos, consume, lime, served with rice and black beans

Rajas Con Queso

$4.25

poblano, jalapeno, calabacitas, corn, queso chihuahua

Shrimp Esquite

$6.25

fried shrimp, fried cotija, corn, chipotle aioli, pickled red onion, cilantro, tajin

Shrimp Po-Boy

$6.00

masa fried shrimp, cajun remoulade, lettuce, pico de gallo

Steak

$5.75

asadero, pico de Gallo, cilantro

SIDES

SD Avocado

$2.00

SD Berries

$3.00

SD Black Beans

$3.00

SD Churro (1 ea)

$4.00

SD Guac

$4.00

SD Kimchi

$3.00

SD Pico De Gallo

$1.00

SD Red Rice

$3.00

tomato and garlic infused rice

SD Steamed Rice

$3.00

Corn Tortillas (2 ea)

$1.00

SWEETS

Churro Waffle Sundae

$12.00

cinnamon-sugar, vanilla ice cream, cinnamon toast crunch, berries, chocolate drizzle, spicy maple-butter sauce, boozy vanilla whip

Churro (2)

$7.00

two churros served with chocolate sauce

ZERO PROOF DRINKS

Agua Fresca - Mango

$5.00

Berry Smash

$6.00

Cucumber Mint Cooler

$6.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Coke | Diet Coke | Sprite | Ginger Ale | Dr Pepper | Tonic

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Horchata

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Jaritos Grapefruit

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$7.00

Topo Chico (N\A)

$4.00

COCKTAILS & BEERS TO GO

Classic Marg

$9.00

Exotico Blanco, Triple Sec, Lime, Agave

Coin Marg

$11.00

Exotico Blanco, Naranja Orange Liqueur, Lime, Agave

Cadillac Marg

$14.00

Dobel Diamante, Triple Sec, Gran Gala, Lime, Agave

Skinny Marg

$12.00

Dobel Diamante, Naranja Orange Liqueur, Lime

Beet Buck

$13.00

Exotico Blanco, Beet, Apple, Ginger, Ginger Beer

Carrot Marg

$13.00

Exotico Reposado, Gran Gala, Lime, House Made Carrot Puree

Jala~Piña Marg

$12.00

Exotico Blanco, Don Q Coconut Rum, Pineapple, Jalapeno

Radler Paloma

$12.00

Exotico Blanco, Grapefruit, Lime, Agave, Paulaner Grapefruit Radler, Aperol

Coors Light

$4.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Paulaner Grapefruit Radler

$8.00

16.9 oz Can

Lemon Lavendar Blonde

$6.00Out of stock

Station 26 Brewery

Topo Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Strawberry-Guava

Sunday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday Closed
Tuesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican food that is wild-at-heart. At Wild Taco Denver, our curiosity gets the best of us. Traditional Mexican fare, with delicious tacos at its core, unexpected drinks.

Website

Location

215 East 7th Avenue, Denver, CO 80203

Directions

