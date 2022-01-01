Wild Taco Denver
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Mexican food that is wild-at-heart. At Wild Taco Denver, our curiosity gets the best of us. Traditional Mexican fare, with delicious tacos at its core, unexpected drinks.
Location
215 East 7th Avenue, Denver, CO 80203
