Loving Hut LLC

Plant based, family owned restaurant. We have been in operation for over 10 years.

6569 East Livingston Ave

Popular Items

Tater Tots$4.00
Beyond Burger$10.00
Beyond burger patty with melted vegan cheeze, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickles, ketchup and mayo on a pretzel bun.
Spicy Nuggets$8.00
Five crispy breaded nuggets, homemade buffalo sauce, side of creamy dressing with choice of vegetable on the side.
Pepper Steak$10.00
Veggie protein, bell pepper, onion, broccoli, teriyaki sauce served over brown rice topped with scallions and sesame seed.
Potstickers$6.00
Six pan seared dumplings filled with tofu, cabbage, onion and spices served with a side of soy dipping sauce.
Spring Rolls$4.00
Vegetable rolls filled with cabbage, carrot, celery, mushroom, onion, garlic, clear noodle with a side of sweet & sour sauce.
Fettuccini Alfredo$11.00
Cashew sunflower cream sauce, baby spinach, topped with vegan parmesan and herbed extra virgin olive oil.
Carrot Cake$4.00
Strawberry Shortcake$4.00
Potato and Kale
Creamy potato soup with three types of potatoes, carrot, celery, onion, and kale.
Location

Reynoldsburg OH

Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
