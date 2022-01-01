Go
Lucy's NY Pizza - Broadway

THE BEST DOUGH & SAUCE IN THE BUSINESS!
Give your family the quality time they need and the down time you want. Have a sit down, family style meal at Lucy’s. Here at Lucy’s New York Style Pizzeria, our dough is prepped fresh daily. Always hand-made, hand-tossed from the best ingredients, you can taste the authenticity of New York.

560 W Broadway St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheesesticks$6.00
Enhance our breadsticks with mozzarella…enough said!
Meaty$13.50
The meaty comes topped with pepperoni, sausage, meatball, and bacon. Bulk up with this one!
Cannoli$1.25
Tube-shaped shells of fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet creamy filling.
Pacific Pizza$11.50
Ham and pineapple. Like the traditional Hawaiian pizza, but way better!
Supreme$13.50
Our Supreme comes topped with pepperoni, peppers, onions, black olives and mushrooms.
Pizza$9.50
Build your own pizza starting with cheese. Add any toppings or sauce to make a masterpiece.
CCB Pizza$11.50
Our creamy white sauce, fresh baked chicken topping and bacon is a divine combination.
Wings$12.00
Ten tasty chicken wings doused with your choice of sauce. Choose from our signature buffalo, sweet chili, honey garlic, or BBQ sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
See full menu

Location

560 W Broadway St.

Idaho Falls ID

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

