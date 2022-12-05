Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moose Ridge Coffee Co.

1157 Pier View Drive

Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Order Again

Coffee

House Blend Signature Drip 16 oz

$3.25

Approachable medium body blend that is flavorful + consistent

Pour-Over 16 oz

Single origin, seasonal coffee, brewed to order

French Press 16 oz

Full body, single origin, seasonal coffee, brewed to order

Espresso

12 oz Latte

$4.25

Double espresso + steamed milk

16 oz Latte

$4.75

Double espresso + steamed milk

12 oz Mocha

$5.25

All natural chocolate + double espresso + steamed milk

16 oz Mocha

$5.75

All natural chocolate + double espresso + steamed milk

Americano (16 oz)

$3.50

Double espresso + hot water

Cappucino (6 oz)

$3.75

Espresso + 4 oz steamed milk

Cortado

$3.75

Double espresso + 2 oz steamed milk

Double Espresso

$2.75

Your choice house blend, decaf, single origin

Cold Drinks

12 oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee

$4.25

Signature specialty coffee, cold brewed

16 oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee

$4.75

Signature specialty coffee, cold brewed

12 oz Cold Brew Latte / Mocha

$5.25

Cold brew + cold milk + ice + syrup or sauce of choice

16 oz Cold Brew Latte / Mocha

$5.75

Cold brew + cold milk + ice + syrup or sauce of choice

Affogato

$5.50

Double espresso + vanilla ice cream

Tea

Hot, Iced, or Sparkling, brewed to order

Raspberry Green Tea (12 oz)

$3.75

Real organic tea loose leaf tea brewed to order.

Orange Blossom (12 oz)

$3.75

Real organic tea loose leaf tea brewed to order.

Jasmine (12 oz)

$3.75

Real organic tea loose leaf tea brewed to order.

Masala Chai (12 oz)

$3.75

Real organic tea loose leaf tea brewed to order.

China Breakfast (12 oz)

$3.75

Real organic tea loose leaf tea brewed to order.

Berry Hibiscus (12 oz)

$3.75

Real organic tea loose leaf tea brewed to order.

Earl Grey Lavender (12 oz)

$3.75

Real organic tea loose leaf tea brewed to order.

Lavender Mint (12 oz)

$3.75

Real organic tea loose leaf tea brewed to order.

Peach Blossom (12 oz)

$3.75

Real organic tea loose leaf tea brewed to order.

Chocolate Chai (12 oz)

$3.75

Real organic tea loose leaf tea brewed to order.

Rooibos/Herbal Tea (12 oz)

$3.75

Real organic tea loose leaf tea brewed to order.

Blueberry Hibiscus (12 oz)

$3.75

Real organic tea loose leaf tea brewed to order.

Tangerine Ginger (12 oz)

$3.75

Real organic tea loose leaf tea brewed to order.

Silver Needle (12 oz)

$4.50

Non Coffee

12 oz Artisan Hot Chocolate

$3.75

All natural chocolate + steamed milk + fresh whipped cream

16 oz Artisan Hot Chocolate

$4.25

All natural chocolate + steamed milk + fresh whipped cream

12 oz House Made Lemonade

$3.75

Freshly-squeezed lemonade + ice - available sparkling

16 oz House Made Lemonade

$4.25

Freshly-squeezed lemonade + ice - available sparkling

12 oz Jasmine Sunrise

$5.50

Jasmine tea + house made lemonade + ice

16 oz Jasmine Sunrise

$6.00

Jasmine tea + house made lemonade + ice

12 oz Masala Chai Latte

$5.25

Slightly sweetened organic masala chai tea + steamed milk

16 oz Masala Chai Latte

$5.75

Slightly sweetened organic masala chai tea + steamed milk

12 oz Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.00

Slightly sweetened Matcha + steamed milk

16 oz Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.50

Slightly sweetened Matcha + steamed milk

Sparkling Water - 1 Liter Fill

$0.75

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.50

All natural chocolate + steamed milk + fresh whipped cream

Kids Lemonade

$3.50

Freshly-squeezed lemonade + ice

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.50

12 oz Steamer

$3.75

16 oz Steamer

$4.25

Seasonal - Winter

12 oz White Chocolate Mocha with Cayenne Pepper

$5.25

Double espresso + all-natural white chocolate + cayenne pepper + steamed milk

16 oz White Chocolate Mocha with Cayenne Pepper

$5.75

Double espresso + all-natural white chocolate + cayenne pepper + steamed milk

12 oz Maple Bourbon Latte

$6.25

Double espresso + bourbon maple syrup + steamed milk

16 oz Maple Bourbon Latte

$6.75

Double espresso + bourbon maple syrup + steamed milk

12 oz Peppermint Mocha

$5.45

Double espresso + peppermint syrup + all-natural chocolate + steamed milk

16 oz Peppermint Mocha

$5.95

Double espresso + peppermint syrup + all-natural chocolate + steamed milk

Dark Chocolate Orange Cake

$6.25

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$7.50

Herb butter + chili flakes + micro greens.

Ricotta Berry Toast

$6.50

Honey herb spread + berry preserves + roasted pistachios

Lunch

Ricotta Tomato Toast

$7.00

Honey herb spread + garlic herb marinated tomatoes

Individual Charcuterie Board

$13.75

Specialty cheeses + Italian cured meats + seasonal fruit + nuts +sea salt chocolate

Balsamic Chicken Panini

$10.50

Pepper jack + sun dried tomatoes + sweet jalapeños

Cordon Blue Panini

$10.00

Chicken + smoked ham + Swiss cheese + creamy mustard sauce + garlic herbs

Kids

Moose Cinnamon Toast

$3.00

Butter + cinnamon sugar

Kids Charcuterie Board

$6.50

Cinnamon grahams + cheese + yogurt + seasonal fruit + your choice of peanut butter or Nutella + sea salt chocolate

Peanut butter and Honey Sandwich

$6.25

Creamy peanut butter + honey

Pastry

Cheese Danish

$3.75

Maple Pecan Scone

$3.50

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.00

Cream Pot

$4.50

Coffee Cake Muffin

$3.25

Breakfast Pastry

$8.50

Sausage + egg + cheese + side sriracha sauce

Day Old Assorted Pastries Box

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
PASSION FOR COFFEE. INSPIRED BY NATURE.

Location

1157 Pier View Drive, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Directions

