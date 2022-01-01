Go
Luna Bakery & Cafe image

Luna Bakery & Cafe

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1311 Reviews

$$

2482 Fairmount Blvd

Cleveland, OH 44106

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Vegan Grain Bowl$11.00
Quinoa, marinated chickpeas, turmeric roasted cauliflower, cherry tomatoes, avocado, pickled red onion, marinated chickpeas, and vegan herb pesto.
Medium Sugar Cookies$2.00
Hand-decorated, scratch made sugar cookies. Seasonal assortment available.
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Flour tortilla filled with herb scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans and avocado cream. Served with a side of pico de gallo. Burritos are pre-rolled every morning - no substitutions.
Avocado Toast$4.75
A slice of multigrain toast topped with avocado, sea salt and pink peppercorn. Served with a side of lemon wedges.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland OH 44106

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Barrio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zhug

No reviews yet

Zhug is a new concept by chef Douglas Katz that offers Middle Eastern Mezze in a casual, high energy urban space at Cedar Fairmount in Cleveland Heights.

Aladdin's Eatery

No reviews yet

Aladdin's Eatery

La Pizzeria & Gelatoria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Luna Bakery & Cafe

orange star4.8 • 1311 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston