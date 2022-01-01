Go
Lu's Sandwiches

Banh Mi & Salad Bowls the most Vietnamese way possible

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

10 6th St NE • $

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Pork Bowl$9.25
Topped with tenderly grilled pork, our special house-blend fish sauce. Add a crispy Pork or Veggie Eggroll for $1
Shredded Chicken Bowl$9.25
Pan Fried Chicken thighs full of flavor and awesomely juicy. Add a crispy Pork or Veggie Eggroll for $1
Cold Cut$5.00
Thịt Nguội
Vegetarian Mock Duck$5.50
Bì Căng
Grilled Beef
Pan Fried Chicken$5.50
Thịt Gà
Grilled Pork$5.50
Thịt Heo Nướng
Egg Rolls$4.50
Spring Rolls$5.50
Vegetarian Tofu$5.50
Đậu Hủ
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

10 6th St NE

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
