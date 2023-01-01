Mac & Wings - Mac & Wings Muncie
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
3501 Granville Avenue, Muncie IN 47303
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Clubhouse - 115 South Walnut Street
No Reviews
115 South Walnut Street Muncie, IN 47305
View restaurant
Vera Mae's Bistro - 207-209 S Walnut St
No Reviews
207-209 S Walnut St Muncie, IN 47305
View restaurant