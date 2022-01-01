Twin Archer Brew Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
117 W Charles St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
117 W Charles St
Muncie IN
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Heorot Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
Elm Street Brewing
Come in and enjoy!
Big Shot's Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
Madison Street Retro Diner
Come in and enjoy!