Mad Bene

From Spaghetti and Meatballs to Chicken Parm, the Red Sauce joint serves classic Italian-American comfort food craved by many on the East Coast.
Driven by the desire to bring that flavor to Hawaii, we sourced the best ingredients and make all our pasta in-house. Why? because you deserve better. No compromises.

PIZZA

4450 Kapolei Parkway • $$

Avg 4 (564 reviews)

Popular Items

NYC Pizza$19.00
Ezzo pepperoni
Mafaldine Alfredo$18.00
Mafaldine, garlic cream, Parmigiano Reggiano, Italian parsley
Caesar Salad$13.00
shaved Parmigiano, anchovy, garlic croutons
Double Portion Pasta$30.00
Double Portion Pasta; Choice of: Pappardelle Bolognese, Paccheri Arrabbiata, Tagliatelle Dogana, Spaghetti & Meatballs, or Linguini Scampi
Eggplant Parm Sticks$11.50
the Mad Bene mozzarella stick. served with a side of house tomato sauce.
Kid's Pasta$11.00
Spaghetti or Rigatoni with Butter or House Tomato
Two Pizzas for $30$30.00
Margherita Pizza$16.00
house-stretched fresh mozzarella, local basil, Jersey tomatoes
Pappardelle Bolognese$20.00
12-hour ragu, whipped ricotta
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Delivery
Takeout

Location

4450 Kapolei Parkway

Kapolei HI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
