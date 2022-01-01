Mad Bene
From Spaghetti and Meatballs to Chicken Parm, the Red Sauce joint serves classic Italian-American comfort food craved by many on the East Coast.
Driven by the desire to bring that flavor to Hawaii, we sourced the best ingredients and make all our pasta in-house. Why? because you deserve better. No compromises.
PIZZA
4450 Kapolei Parkway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4450 Kapolei Parkway
Kapolei HI
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
La Tour Cafe
LTCPZZA 3pm-8pm Daily!
Rustic Quality Fresh
Mondo Tacos
Come in and enjoy!
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
Kapolei Location
Supa Thai
Come in and enjoy!