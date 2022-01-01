Go
Toast

Magoos - Marysville

Come in and enjoy!!

5416 Lindhurst Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tender$1.99
8 PC Chicken Only$15.99
Large$17.00
Medium$13.24
Cheese$18.99
See full menu

Location

5416 Lindhurst Ave

Olivehurst CA

Sunday4:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taqueria Cinco de Mayo

No reviews yet

Come enjoy counter-served fresh and fast Mexican-American classics. We specialize in tacos, burritos, and Menudo on weekends!

Stassi's 4th Ward Tavern

No reviews yet

Serving you, your parent & grandparents, for god knows how long!

AJ's Sandwiches, Marysville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Silver Dollar Saloon Marysville

No reviews yet

History Never Tasted So Good.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston