Main Street Cakery Cafe

Family Owned Since 2010

HAMBURGERS

7403 W Ridge Rd • $

Avg 4.6 (771 reviews)

Popular Items

Tender Melt$9.29
Chicken tenders, pepper-jack cheese, ranch, bacon on italian bread
Breakfast Sandwich$4.13
Your choice of sausage, ham or bacon with egg and cheese on an english muffin, croissant, bagel, or homemade biscuit or sandwich bun.
Western Steakburger$11.49
Our burger with American cheese, bacon,
grilled onions and tangy BBQ
sauce served with lettuce
and tomato
Wraps$9.69
Choose grilled or crispy chicken, oven
roasted turkey or steak (8.99) with
shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato
and onion finished off with
your choice of dressing
Steak Salad$13.59
Steak strips served on a bed of
greens with cheese, tomatoes,
cucumber, onions & our hand-cut
french fries
Cranberry Pecan Salad$11.29
Candied pecans, dried cranberries,
and feta cheese on top of a bed of
mixed greens served with concord
grapeseed vinaigrette
Reuben$8.29
Sliced corned beef with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and our homemade thousand island on rye.
Southwest Taco Salad$12.29
Your choice of seasoned beef,
chicken strips or pulled pork (BBQ
or Plain) atop a bed of mixed
greens with black bean and corn
salsa, cheese, tomatoes, onions
and tortilla strips
Cheeseburger$9.99
Juicy ½ lb. burger with lettuce,
tomato and onion
Classic Chicken Salad$12.29
Grilled or crispy chicken served
on a bed of greens with cheese,
tomatoes, cucumber, onions & our
hand-cut french fries
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7403 W Ridge Rd

Fairview PA

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
