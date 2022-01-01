Main Street Cakery Cafe
Family Owned Since 2010
HAMBURGERS
7403 W Ridge Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7403 W Ridge Rd
Fairview PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
U Pick 6 Public House
Come on in and enjoy!
Northern Market Cafe 773
American Cafe
Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Bob's Steakhouse
Come on in and enjoy!