Maine Beer Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

439 Us Rt 1 Ste 1

Popular Items

KIDS MAC & CHEESE$7.99
CLASSIC BURGER$12.99
2 Seasoned Angus Beef Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Tickle, Onion, Ketchup & Mustard. The burger will come dressed as above.
KIDS CHEESEBURGER$7.99
BBQ BURGER$12.99
2 Seasoned Black Angus Beef Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Fried Onions and BBQ Sauce. The burger will come dressed as above.
BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Onion, BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun. The Chicken Breast will come dressed as above.
CLUB CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Brioche Bun. The Chicken Breasts will come dressed as above.
TEXAN BURGER$12.99
2 Season Angus Beef Patties, Pepper jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Chipotle Aiolo and Fried Onions.
PRETZEL STICKS$9.99
Salted Soft Pretzels Sticks with Choice of House made Gouda Cheese Sauce, Brown or Yellow Mustard
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$12.99
Mesclun Greens, Buffalo Roasted Chicken, Tomatoes, Applewood Bacon and Ranch Dressing.
HOUSE SALAD$11.99
Fresh mesclun greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and carrots
Location

439 Us Rt 1 Ste 1

Kittery ME

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
